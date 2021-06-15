Everything you need to know about the new digital European DNI

Will I be able to have the ID on my mobile device?

Yes, in fact the European Union is already designing and finishing launching an app that it will be common to everything in a continental environment. This application will make use of biometric identification systems, such as the face or the fingerprint. It involves adding another layer of security to a new DNI that will obviously be more complex to forge. This measure, the launch of a common app, is due to the desire to alleviate the digital divide that exists between the different member countries of the Union.

What can I do with the new ID?

The new DNI is emerging as a real key to carry out a multitude of procedures. From renewing your transport pass to opening a bank account in any member country, something that would come in handy for Erasmus + students. The range of possibilities is greater than that of the current DNI, with the addition of having extended security measures. Among them, a larger photo with parts in high relief, as well as UV inks.

When can I get the new ID?

These new DNIs will be issued from August, therefore, all the cards that are processed from that date they will already have the new configuration. Remember that from 180 days before its expiration date you can start processing your new ID. It is expected that during the fall the new mobile app will be launched that will allow you to carry it on your phone with full validity.

You can consult the press release on the new DNI found on the electronic DNI portal.