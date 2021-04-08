Everything you need to know about the Monte Carlo Masters 1000

The main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 will take place from April 11 to April 18. The competition will be held at the Montecarlo Country Club, where players such as Rafael Nadal, top champion of this event with 11 conquests, Novak Djokovic, world number 1, and Fabio Fognini, last monarch, will participate. In addition, the tournament will have the Argentine presence of Diego Schwartzman, who is located in position 9 of the ATP ranking and arrives with great enthusiasm, taking into account that the clay is the surface in which it stands out the most.

Rafael Nadal will debut in brick dust in 2021. EFE / IAN LANGSDON

In turn, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem are the two great stars who will be absent in this new tournament. Nevertheless, the Swiss confirmed that he will be available for the next Masters 1000 to be held in the city of Madrid and the Austrian will take this week off to face the next commitments. This is good news for the Argentine tennis player, since with the absence of the number 4 in the world, one of the best players on the circuit in brick dust, he has great chances of going far.

Roger Federer confirmed that he will be for the Masters 1000 in Madrid. (Photo by Samer Al-Rejjal / Qatar Tennis Federation / AFP)

The tournament distributes almost 2.5 million euros in prizes: the winner takes almost a million. Added to that, whoever manages to lift the cup will add 1000 points (subtracting those defended by each one from the previous year) for the ATP ranking, which has the Serbian Djokovic as number 1 in the world with 11,963 points. Russian Daniil Medvedev is in second place with 10,030 and completes Nadal’s podium with 9,670. In this contest, the Little Schwartzman will only have to defend 45 units which will allow him, if he does a good tournament, to keep his place in the top ten.

El Peque wants to win his second title in 2021. (Prensa Argentina Open)

In this French competition there were three Argentines who won the trophy: the first of them was Guillermo Vilas, in 1976, defeating the Polish Wojtek Fibak 6-1, 6-1 and 6-4. He repeated in 1982 when he beat Czech Ivan Lendl 6-1, 7-6 and 6-3. Then, in 1989, Alberto Mancini won the title against German Boris Becker in four sets 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 and 7-5. Finally, in 2004, Guillermo Coria conquered Monte Carlo, defeating Rainer Schüttler 6-2, 6-1 and 6-3.

Guillermo Vilas twice won the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

