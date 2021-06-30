Everything you need to know about the macro outbreak among students in Mallorca

Several tourists arrive in Palma de Mallorca on June 28, 2021. (Photo: JAIME REINA via . via .)

When it seemed that Spain was entering, little by little, into the long-awaited new normal with the withdrawal of the mandatory use of the mask outdoors, the arrival of summer and tourist activity, a macro outbreak of coronavirus among students generated in the Balearic Islands and ‘ scattered ‘throughout practically the entire country comes to remind citizens that the pandemic is not over.

The news was known this Friday, and the numbers of infected and isolated have not stopped increasing throughout the weekend, in a constant trickle that does not stop and that increasingly affects more communities.

This is all that is known, at the moment, about the outbreak:

How many people does it affect

The number of infected people now exceeds a thousand – there are at least 1,167 cases – and the isolated population multiplies that figure by four (4,796). It is estimated that only in Madrid there are 3,000 people in preventive quarantine for being close contacts (or suspects) of covid cases.

How many ‘involved’ communities are there

Ten for now. Madrid is the most affected, registering 410 positives; it is followed by the Basque Country, with 172 cases; Valencian Community, with 104; Galicia, with 70; Catalonia, with 64; Murcia, which registers 20 infections; Castilla y León 12, Castilla-La Mancha 11 and Aragón 10. To these we should also add the 62 positives from Mallorca notified by the Balearic Government.

What is the origin of the outbreak

It is believed that the main focus was a reggaeton concert in the Plaza de Toros de Palma in which covid regulations were not met, although parties on boats and in nine hotels on the island are also pointed out. The Balearic Government has opened a file to the organizers of the concert, who could face a fine of between 60,000 and 600,000 euros for a very serious offense.

Eve …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.