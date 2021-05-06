Everything you need to know about the Legacy of Jupiter before its premiere

Netflix is ​​already preparing to see the premiere of the Legacy of Jupiter, the great superhero bet of the popular platform.

The Jupiter’s legacy, the first great original superhero gamble by Netflix, will be released this May 7. With a promising cast and an interesting plot, this team will reach the homes of users.

Like The Avengers, The Justice League or The seven, Image Comics he also has his own group of elite superhumans.

These will precisely be the ones who star in the series in question. The main characters obtained their powers on a mysterious island but, years later, their children would not be what they expected and they will have to deal not only with the well-being of the planet, but with rebellion.

The latter would cause an imbalance in global security.

“The first generation of superheroes has kept the world safe for almost a century. Will their children live up to their legacy? ”Netflix shared on its official site.

The theme based on family loyalty and proud individualities will be apparent in this production.

The cast will be headed by the famous Josh duhamel. They will also be present Elena Kampouris, Ben daniels, Matt lanter, Leslie Bibb, Mike wade, Andrew Horton, Tenika davis, Anna akana, Tyler mane Y Chase tang.

The show will be based on the comics written by Matt Millar and they are the central axis of the Millarword, which has been published in Spain for Panini Comics. The first issue was written in 2013 and featured drawings by Frank Quitely.

Millar’s creation reaches the most coveted multimedia catalog of today

Graphic novels are very much about the existence of an “American dream.” Also, “his writing is influenced by Roman mythology, the origin stories of the golden age of comics, King kong Y Star wars“, As recounted Wikipedia.

There is a day to go before this content can be enjoyed on the streaming service.