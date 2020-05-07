King Of Fighters All Stars x WWE | WWE Superstars come to the world of The King Of Fighters!

The King Of Fighters All Stars

The King of Fighters All-Star is an action role-playing video game for iOS and Android mobile devices, developed by Netmarble Games and distributed by SNK. It is based on the fighting video game saga The King of Fighters, leaving aside the fights and venturing into the ARPG genre

The video game, despite being based on The King of Fighters video game saga, has a different game mode, focusing on the action role-playing genre combined with real-time combat. It features characters from previous installments, from The King of Fighters ’94 to The King of Fighters XIV, as well as new characters.

The King Of Fighters All Stars x WWE

This May 5 the official account of The King Of Fighters All Stars released the following tweet announcing collaboration with WWE itself

The Superstar showdown is upon us! Announcing our next collaboration, KOF ALLSTAR x WWE! Get the latest here: https://t.co/7KnTD71r7o #kofallstar #kof #kingoffighters #wwe #superstars #doyousmell pic.twitter.com/h9N6LWwkiw – The King of Fighters ALLSTAR (@playkofallstar) May 6, 2020

Announcing our upcoming collaboration, KOF ALLSTAR x WWE!

This attached to a link which redirects us to the official King Of Fighters All Stars page where you can see the following Teaser Trailer.

All the information we have

The truth is that this is exactly as the official page of KOF All Stars indicates, this is a collaboration, therefore the participation of a small group of the WWE roster is expected.

This participation is speculated to be directly as selectable characters to increase the fighter roster in King Of Fighters All Stars.

At the moment it has not been established which fighters could become available in the video game but it is speculated that the most demanded, such would be the case of a John Cena or a The Rock.

The availability date will be next May 14, 2020.

