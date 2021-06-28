everything you need to know about the future series

27 years ago, Interview with the Vampire astonished audiences and critics. Now, the story returns but to television thanks to a millionaire and apparently complex agreement between Anne Rice and AMC. Is about Good news for lovers of the genre, but especially for devotees of the writer.

The series, which will have eight chapters and will be released sometime in 2022, will be the open door for other adaptations of the author. The channel also acquired the rights to the Vampire Diaries, but to the so-called Mayfair Witches, another famous Rice franchise.

With plenty of material at its disposal, it is clear that AMC could begin a saga based on vampires. An experience that he has carried out successfully with The Walking Dead and its constantly expanding universe.

‘Interview with the vampire’: a long journey to television

The project of bringing Rice’s work to television finally comes to fruition after years of long haul. Despite the success of the film Interview with the Vampire, the rest of Rice’s works have gone through a bumpy road in its adaptations.

In 2002, Michael Rymer directed a direct sequel to the film that included material from the two books following the original. However, it was an unfortunate mix of tones and styles. The failure at the box office and critics sent the film into oblivion and condemned the saga to a long silence.

In 2016, he had already talked about a remake of Interview with the Vampire directed by Josh Boone, popular for Fault in Our Stars. It was even rumored that the actor Jared Leto could play Lestat. However, the project was dissolved with no specific reason for failure emerging.

In 2018, and when the saga had reached more than a dozen books, Paramount TV bought the rights. The transaction occurred after Rice repeatedly complained about the way Hollywood had simply “Forgotten” the material.

The announcement included the news that Bryan Fuller would be the showrunner for the project. Known for the hit Hannibal and his adaptation of American Gods, Fuller seemed like the ideal candidate for a complex, adult drama. In fact, the creative came to appear on the author’s official Fan Page holding what appeared to be the script of the possible pilot.

Both Anne and Christopher Rice commented that the adaptation would move to contemporary times, leaving behind the gothic air of Jordan’s film. But, the writer herself explained that the show would follow Lestat (character played by Tom Cruise in his film version) on his journey through the world today.

For its part, the channel immediately announced that it would be a “reinvention of the saga,” which also included Anne Rice and her son Christopher in the production. However, the problems started early. On the one hand, there was talk of pressure from Paramount TV so that the material had a youthful tone.

And on the other, the author’s pressure on the rigor of the adaptation, which led Fuller to quit the project. Finally, at the end of 2018, the material came to a standstill and Paramount abandoned production. There were rumors about considerable disagreements between the tone and the way in which the channel, the showrunner and the author wanted to show the characters.

In 2019, the rights were acquired again. This time, the subscription platform HULU made the decision to carry out an adaptation of the 11 books. But again, the disparity of opinions in production and the arrival of the pandemic caused a production stoppage. By then, there were debates about which story of the so-called Chronicles would make it to the screen, as well as its tone and focus.

HULU, which has been successful in various screen adaptations of literary material, took an interest again, for a broad franchise. However, by the end of the year, the rights were back up for sale and HULU quietly withdrew from any Rice-related projects.

Finally, AMC bought the projects during 2020 and decided to start with an adaptation of the film Interview with the Vampire. The intention is to create a macro universe that can include the rest of the novels. This despite the fact that with the passage of time, Rice’s vampire story crossed different stagess. The most recent, a turn to science fiction that puzzled its followers and that opened what seems to be a new stage in its narrative.

A possible franchise

For now, AMC is much more interested in greening the popularity of the Anne Rice story, starting with her best-known book. Interview with the Vampire, published on April 12, 1976, was a breakthrough work that opened a new look at the vampire genre.

The eponymous film became an instant hit in 1994 and aroused moderate controversy around it. Jordan, who came from directing Game of Tears (1992) turned the dense vampire story into something more elegant and with homoerotic overtones. With Tom Cruise leading the cast, along with a very young Brad Pitt, the decadent and painful story surprised audiences and critics.

With the producer of Breaking Bad, Mark Johnson, at the helm, AMC hopes to achieve a similar phenomenon. The books, divided into a central trilogy and several independent stories, could become a franchise with its own universe. The channel, which managed to carry out a similar project with The Walking Dead, would try to create several series, interconnected with the main story.

The series will be directed by Rolin Jones and will feature Anne and Christopher Rice as executive producers. Jones, known for his impeccable work on Friday Night Lights, was excited to take the reins of a production of this scale. In his words, it is much more of a tribute to a careful literary work, than to a simple television production.

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the best vampire novel ever written, with all due respect to Mr. Stoker, ”Jones said in a statement. “Almost 50 years later, we know what is expected of us. We know how much this book and those that follow mean to its huge fan base. We feel you on our shoulders as we take care of the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to reunite them with you. ”

With a sizable and loyal fan base, Rice’s stories have remained popular over time. With his ability to analyze eroticism and sexual orientation under the premise of the gothic genre, Rice’s novels do not seem to lose their validity. Despite the writer’s stumbling blocks with the world of entertainment, it remains one of the best-selling in the world.

An open door to dozens of stories to tell

For now, AMC only announced that the upcoming series that will feature the events narrated in Interview with the Vampire. However, the network bought the rights to the entire collection of Vampire Chronicles, which suggests there will be a lot to say.

If the series is a success – and there is little chance that it will not be – it is likely that each chronicle will get its own television adaptation. With Charlaine Harris’ experience in True Blood and Deborah Harkness’s A Discovery of Witches, it seems like the ideal time for the television experiment.

In addition to Interview with the Vampire, AMC acquired the rights The Vampire Lestat and The Queen of the Damned, considered central to Rice’s narrative. But also, he obtained those of The Tale of the Body Thief and Memnoch the Devil, analogous stories but with a radically different tone from the previous ones. It also features the singles of The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold. Oddly enough, the channel too bought the rights to the most recent and curious stories. From Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat, and the Realms of Atlantis to Communion of Blood: A Story of Prince Lestat.

On the other hand, he also obtained the rights La hora de las brujas, Lasher, Taltos, in addition to the crossovers between both universes. This last section includes the novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle. Together, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair series have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

