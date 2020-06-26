At the time we already discussed what TikTok is and how this social network that has become the best ally of adolescents during confinement works. We know that it allows you to share short videos, adding elements such as filters or music. Also, that most of those who give it a chance end up becoming addicted. Now there are many other hidden aspects and sides that you should know about TikTok so, next, let’s take a closer look at them.

What is there to know about TikTok?

Introduction to TikTok

First of all, we can say then that TikTok is an Android and iOS application, which can be quickly downloaded and installed on devices with these operating systems. Thanks to it, it is possible to create, publish and share videos. Of Chinese origin, it was launched in 2016 under the name of Douyin. The following year, ByteDance took it out of that country and took the name of TikTok for its internationalization.

If you have some memory and you usually dive between fun platforms, you will surely have the feeling that there are points in common between TikTok and musical.ly. That is not accidental, since a couple of years ago the latter was acquired by the owners of TikTok. From that moment on, the executives focused on the young audience in the United States, which had already been captivated by musical.ly and its proposal.

Today, the leaders of this service explain that its objective is “to capture the talents and abilities of people around the world, allowing them to generate precise moments directly from their mobile phones. So everyone can share their skills and expressions through short videos ».

And, unlike other social networks, it is more a place to have fun than to show off a lifestyle. So simple is its use, that anyone can create simple videos in just a couple of minutes.

How many users does TikTok have?

If you know a lot of people who use TikTok on a daily basis, you’re probably wondering how many users it has worldwide. Well, since its launch in 2016 to date, it has managed to conquer some 850 million active customers on a daily basis. Thus, it is ranked ninth in terms of social networks, behind a few such as Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. However, it has already managed to surpass others that have more history, such as LinkedIn or Snapchat.

It is also curious to know that it took TikTok just three years to reach these figures. This, while Facebook took four and Instagram took six years. And if we talk about downloads, it has recorded several of the most impressive records in recent years.

In China alone, TikTok has some 155 million active users every day. Most of them connect to Douyin, the local version of this platform. However, in many other Asian nations TikTok is used, as in the West. For statistical purposes, both editions are added as one in common.

And, outside of all that we have pointed out but one question to consider: TikTok does not belong to Facebook. In fact, it is one of the few massive social networks that is not part of this group. Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are sisters to each other. Very few, perhaps only Twitter, had become so famous outside of the Facebook universe. But TikTok has done it like no one else.

Teen favorite

We mentioned it before and it is true: the success of TikTok is based, above all, on the enormous penetration it has among young people. Even 45% of active TikTok users are between 16 and 24 years old. This immediately places it as the most far-reaching among adolescents. It is curious that, at the same time, some adults have not yet heard of it.

Needless to say, although they especially targeted young people around the age of 18, they were also quickly capturing other users. The app is so contagious that many parents began to participate in their children’s videos due to confinement. There is no shortage of videos in which Hollywood actors enter the screen to give a hand to their little ones who use TikTok.

Country statistics

If segmentation is key to understanding how audiences work, it is even more so when statistics differ so much from country to country. In the case of TikTok, for example, we can see that India represents almost half of its downloads and active users. The Indians like it so much, that it has been translated into up to 15 local languages, so that everyone can have it on their smartphones.

And while most of their clients are in China, Southeast Asia, India and the United States, they already reach 155 countries across the globe, covering 75 languages. Therefore, they cover a good part of the world. And to this we have to add their growth plans for the coming years.

Conclusions

In summary, we can say that TikTok is a social network designed to captivate audiences. And who knows how to do really well, more than anything among young people. In addition, it is very attractive to create content. Therefore, you should even pay attention to it in case you have a startup or business.

