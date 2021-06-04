Everything you need to know about the first series between Red Sox and Yankees this 2021

The series between Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees I finally made it to MLB 2021; after two months of temproada.

Important data:

The first game will be at 07:05 Rep. Dom, Venezuela, Puerto Rico … 06:05 Mexico. The second game will be at 07:15 Dom, Venezuela, Puerto Rico … 06:15 Mexico. The third game will be at 07:08 Rep. Dom, Venezuela, Puerto Rico … 06:08 Mexico. The series will be held at Yankee Stadium. What are the Yankees looking for? 31 wins-26 losses.

The Yankees they are looking to bounce back from being swept by the Detroit Tigers and losing two games to the Tampa Rays in the last two series, they are looking to win two from the Red Sox to even them in second position and hopefully sweep them up and stay alone in second East division position in the American League.

For the first game, the Yankees they announced Michael King, for the second Jameison Taillon and Domingo German for the third and last. They won’t have bats like Luke Voit because of injuries. 4

What are the Boston Red Sox looking for? 33 wins-23 losses.

They seek to dethrone the Tampa Rays, who are two games apart, this series is very important for them, they get closer to first place and move the Yankees , who are hot on his heels.

For the first game, the Red Sox have Nathan Eovalid, for the second Eduardo Rodríguez and to close the series, Garret Richards. The Red Sox don’t have an elite player out with injury other than Chris Sale.