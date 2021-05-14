everything you need to know about the Elite summer episodes

What is the fourth season about?

CARLA DÍAZ as ARI, DIEGO MARTIN as BENJAMIN, MARTINA CARIDDI as MENCÍA, MANU RÍOS as PATRICK in Elite. (Netflix)

A new director arrives at the school, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe ready to redirect the school, which, according to him, has been out of control in recent years. And this director brings with him his family, his three children, who are the new faces of Las Encinas.

Played by Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Manu Rios, they are three teenagers too used to always having their way, to having what they want when they want, and who will jeopardize the union and friendship of Elite veterans that we already know.