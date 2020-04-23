Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games, and proof of this is that recently the title reached 150 million downloads. Activision’s work, which has already confirmed that will ban the cheats forever, has officially presented an international tournament, the Call of Duty: Mobile 2020 World Championship, in which the participants will be able to obtain more than $ 1 million in prizes, including in-game cash and cosmetics.

After the arrival of a major update and of the fifth season, the team responsible for mobile gaming has officially presented, through its website, the Call of Duty: Mobile 2020 World Championship, an esports tournament in which there are more than $ 1 million in prizes. The road to the end of the World Cup will begin with four online qualifiers open, which will take place every weekend, between April 30 and May 24.

We recommend you | 10 tricks and strategies to survive more and better in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Players with veteran rank or higher will have the opportunity to play to earn Call of Duty: Mobile rewards and, if they are among the best, to achieve individual classification for phase 2. But how does it work? For each of the four weekends, the tournament will start by clicking Sign up for the game, and the first ten ranked matches you play will award you tournament points. Points based on individual wins and your current rank, so the higher your rank, the more points you will receive when you win. By earning 80 points in the first ten ranked games on any weekend, you will qualify for the second phase.

Call of Duty: Mobile 2020 World Championship kicks off on April 30

However, there are a number of requirements to participate in the championship, such as that players must compete on a valid device and cannot use external devices or accessories of any kind that modify the game controls, such as Bluetooth controls, wired controls, mice or keyboards, among others. In the same way, players cannot compete through a desktop emulator either.

The company makes clear in its statement that the administration reserves the right to investigate any player deemed to be in violation of these directions and, in the event that someone is found to be using any of these prohibited items, you may be disqualified and prevented from participating in future Call of Duty: Mobile tournaments. On the other hand, the company has announced that players will get a reward for registering in phase 1 of the tournament, and others by earning points during the championship.

If a player qualifies for phase 2, he will also get another additional in-game reward. Additionally, Call of Duty: Mobile will give away a new item every week. As for the second phase of the world championship, the players will have to team up with other classified users during phase 1 and keep playing games online.

Follow Andro4all