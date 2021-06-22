Everything you need to know about the 2021 Olympic baseball playoffs

The repechage of Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021 It starts this Tuesday, June 22nd and below we show you everything you need to know about this tournament that will give us the last team classified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Participating teams

The teams that will say present in this repechage of Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 will be Venezuela, Netherlands and the Dominican Republic, delegations that will fight for that last ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Calendar

East repechage of Pre-olympic of baseball 2021 It will consist of five games, opening with a round-robin (June 22-24), followed by a semifinal (June 25) and final (June 26). The winner of the round-robin will advance directly to the final, while the second- and third-place teams will compete in the semi-final.

Monday June 22: Dominican Republic vs Venezuela

Wednesday, June 23: Venezuela vs Netherlands

Thursday, June 24: Netherlands vs Dominican Republic

Friday, June 25 Semifinal (3rd place vs 2nd place) Saturday, June 26: Final (semifinal winner vs 1st place round-robin)

Openers for the first day

Erick Leal – Venezuela

Raynel Espinal – Dominican Republic

Headquarters of the repechage

Venezuela, Netherlands and the Dominican Republic will compete in this repechage 2021 baseball stadium at the Hermanos Serdán Baseball Stadium, home of the Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican Baseball League.

Rosters

@TeamBeisbolVe made its final roster official for the Olympic Reprechage # LaQueNosVuelveLocos # PorTuSelección # RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/WRWbhWleup – Team Beisbol Venezuela (@TeamBeisbolVe) June 22, 2021

Defined our team for the last Olympic Qualifier. Let’s go for the ticket to Tokyo! # ArribaRD🇩🇴 #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/toenJNyAss – ProbeisbolRD (@probeisbolrd) June 18, 2021

⚾️🇳🇱 @HonkbalSoftbal announced their roster for the Baseball Final Qualifier in Puebla! pic.twitter.com/BW6pOFjZco – GameTime Sport (@GameTime_Sport) June 12, 2021

How do the teams arrive?

Netherlands ranked second in the September 2019 WBSC Baseball Europe / Africa Rankings,

Dominican Republic Y Venezuela were the second and third place finishers of the Pre-olympic of the Americas disputed in the United States

Where can the playoff be seen?

ESPN +: USA and PUR ESPN: Netherlands Claro Sports: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela Telerebelde: Cuba WAPA: Puerto Rico Viva13: Nicaragua Sportvision: Dominican Republic BYM Sports: Venezuela Meridiano TV: Venezuela SimpleTV: Venezuela

With information from WBSC.