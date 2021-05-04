Everything you need to know about the 2021 MLB Minor Leagues

Thanks to Antonio Puestan, here are all the details of Minor League 2021:

The minor leagues had a reduction in terms of number of teams, from today there will be 120 franchises competing 40 less than last year. The MILBwill now have four independent leagues affiliated with the new structure of MLB.

How is Triple-A structured?

They will play category AAA: 20 teams in the East Division and 10 in the West Division. EAST: 14 teams were from the International League WEST: 9 teams were from the Pacific Coast League Two teams from the Independent League entered.

How is double-A structured?

NORTHEAST: 12 teams including one from the Independent League replacing former Yankees affiliate Trenton Thunder. SOUTH: 10 Teams, all were from the Texas League CENTRAL: 8 Teams

How is Class-A structured?

Class A will now be HIGH A, there will be no Advanced A as it was known before. This is divided into: EAST: 12 teams that were from the Carolina League, Midwest, South Atlantic and NY Penn League. CENTRAL: 12 teams, most were from the Midwest League WEST: 8 teams

The well-known medium and short Class A will now be LOW A and will have three divisions: EAST SOUTHEAST WEST