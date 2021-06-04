Everything you need to know about the 2021 Baseball Pre-Olympic Super Round

The Super Round of Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021 It starts this Friday, June 4 and below we show you everything you need to know about this instance that will give us a team classified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Classified teams

The teams that will say present at that Super Round of Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 will be Venezuela, United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic, delegations that transcended their respective groups in the first phase.

Calendar

United States and Venezuela will enter the Super Round with records of 1-0, dragging their respective victories over Dominicans and Canadians in group play. For its part, Canada Y Dominican Republic they will reach this stage with a 0-1 record.

Friday 04-06

1:00 PM

Dominican Republic vs Venezuela

7:00 PM

Canada vs USA

Saturday 05-06

1:00 PM

7:00 PM

USA vs Venezuela

Openers for the first day

Jonathan Diaz – Venezuela

Enny Romero – Dominican Republic

Homer Bailey – USA

Ryan Kellogg – Canada

Venue of the Super Round

All these games of the Super Round of Pre-olympic from Baseball They will be at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches stadium in West Palm Beach in the city of Florida.

Who goes to Tokyo?

The team with the best record of the Super Round will become the fifth-ranked team for the six-team Tokyo Olympic baseball event, joining Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Israel.

Venezuela and Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic hopes to qualify for the Olympics for the second time and the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where Baseball debuted as an official Olympic sport.

Venezuela it has never qualified for the Olympics. These teams recently met in a major competition at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, where Dominican Republic beat Venezuela 3-0 in the second round in front of 16,390 at Petco Park in San Diego. Three players have hit multiple home runs for Dominican Republic in the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021, being Juan Francisco (3), Luís Liberato (2) and Julio Rodríguez (2). Carlos Pérez (2) is the only player of Venezuela with multiple home runs in this tournament.

Canada and United States

This game will be among the highest ranked nation in the present Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 and the team with the lowest ranking in the Super Round.

USA beat Canada 8-0 in the first round en route to their 2017 World Baseball Classic title. That game was the last time these nations met in a major global competition.

Canada aspires to qualify for the Olympics for the third time, after 2004 and 2008.

USA he qualified for four of the five editions of the Olympics when baseball was on the show.

With information from WBSC.