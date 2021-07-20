Everything you need to know about tennis at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Nothing is as expected, but if something proclaims the Olympic spirit it is the ability to adapt and emerge stronger from the most complex obstacles. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 They will be unique and unforgettable, regardless of what happens in sports disciplines, but once the cauldron is lit, all athletes will fight to make history and tennis will be less. It is clear that the beautiful sport of the racket is not the one most vehemently associated with Olympism, but the stakes will be high on the hard courts of Japan. Novak Djokovic has a unique opportunity to become the second player to win everything, absolutely everything, and continue to aspire to the Golden Slam in one year, while there are many other incentives in the rest of the disciplines. We analyze in detail everything you need to know to enjoy the event.

For fans

The unique and enormously powerful structure and hierarchy that tennis displays with the ATP and WTA circuits seems to overshadow the importance of the sport in the Olympic movement. There are many who trivialize the historical repercussions of a success in a date like this, but since tennis became Olympic again in 1988, after a prolonged drought between 1928 and 1984, there have been legendary moments. Possibly the excitement can be diluted a bit for the players due to the total absence of public in the stands, which can lead to surprises.

The Ariake Tennis Park it will host the tennis competition, with a total of 11 courts available. The surface on which it will be played will be the famous Decoturf, equivalent to that used in the US Open and other prestigious tournaments such as Cincinnati, Shanghai, Canada, Dubai, Beijing or the Tokyo tournament itself. It is a tough track, but not excessively fast and can be slowed down further in night sessions.

Prize money and ATP and WTA points

If the Olympic event is characterized by something, it is by not distributing points for the rankings, nor by distributing money. It is true that the Olympic committees in each country can offer cash prizes to those who achieve outstanding results, such as an Olympic diploma and, of course, medals.

Competition format and draw of the pictures

A total of 188 tennis players will participate in an event structured in five tables: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Both individual tables will be made up of 64 players, so to win the gold you will have to be victorious in a total of 6 games. All matches are played for the best of three sets, with tie breaks in all of them. The draw for the pictures will take place on Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 am local time, that is, 04:00 am Spanish time.

Serial heads and possible caps

The fact that the draw is 64 players means that there are only 16 seeds. There have been important absences that led to the promotion of many players to higher positions than expected, but that does not prevent there are players of a very high level that can embitter anyone in the first round. One of them could be Andy Murray, the current defender of the gold medal. Alejandro Davidovich or Marin Cilic they can also complicate anyone. In the women’s team, the proliferation of surprises means that anyone can be an insurmountable obstacle in the first round, a name such as that of Paula Badosa, that arrives with confidence.

07/19/2021 10:07

Next Thursday the draw for the pictures will take place, so it is time to list which players will arrive with the favorite poster for the title.

Keep reading

Favorites and featured absences

Nothing can detract from an event as important as this, not even the loss of illustrious names like Nadal, Federer, Thiem, Serena or Azarenka, although there is a long list. If we speak of favoritism it is evident that Novak Djokovic He starts with the vitola of the highest candidate for gold, but his main opponents will make it difficult for him. Daniil Medvedev seems to be the one with the most options to endanger the Serbian’s dream, although Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas They also have high expectations, as do players like Aliassime or Karatsev.

07/16/2021 08:07

We break down what the main casualties will be in the Olympic event. Both the male and female circuits will be visibly affected.

Keep reading

In the women’s box, the number 1 in the world, Ashleigh barty, you will want to prolong your great form, although there is great anticipation to see the return to the slopes of a Naomi osaka that will arrive full of motivation before the option of being a prophet in his land. Aryna Sabalenka or Garbiñe Muguruza they are another of the players who could reap resounding success and elevate their career to a higher status with a medal.

Calendar and schedules

In a tidal wave of sporting events of world interest such as the Games, it is vital to know perfectly the details of when the big matches will be. The event will be played from Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, August 1, although the mixed doubles draw will start on Wednesday, July 28. The tennis day is expected to start each day at 11:00 local time and will consist of four shifts on each court. The women’s final will be played on Saturday and the men’s on Sunday.