Everything you need to know about power changes, keys to saving on the electricity bill starting today | Life

As of June 1, the electricity bill will be very different. The Government of Spain has updated almost all aspects related to the electricity rate for all consumers and in order to save it is important to be informed of all these changes.

Today a new tariff comes into force that, according to the Government, aims to reward energy savings. For this, time slots have been established with different rates for everyone, two limit powers and a new type of invoice, among other changes.

This 2021 begins a new stage in electricity consumption in Spain. The new system it will affect the whole world, both domestic consumers and businesses, even if the PVPC (Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer) or the free market. For PVPC clients, the reference marketers will adjust the power prices, and for free market clients, the marketer can choose to change the contract or keep the prices fixed and adjust costs.

This means that users do not have much room for maneuver in the face of new changes, it is their hand only is choose the two programmed powers and change certain habits to consume in the cheapest time slots. Llana and Valle hours are the cheapest and we can indicate a different power for the Valley schedule and the Peak schedule.

Punta section (more expensive): from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon and from 6 in the afternoon to 10 at night from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. Tramo Llano (69% cheaper than Punta): from 8 to 10 hours, from 2 to 6 in the afternoon and from 10 to 12 at night. Stretch Valle (95% cheaper than Punta): From 12 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays, and all weekend, or all national holiday (the premises do not count).

With these hours, it is sought that less energy is consumed during business and working hours, when the electrical networks are more saturated. For this reason, those who can connect their appliances and other devices at night or during normal hours save more.

In addition to changing consumption habits, it is also important to carefully set the new powers. Until May 31, 2022 you can make two free power changes, then it can be changed once a year by paying a fee. This allows us to adjust the power to our actual consumption and, in theory, pay less.

New type of bills and tolls

It also changes the invoice where it is intended to reflect the new charges more clearly. For this, its content will be simplified so that everyone understands it, the maximum powers that each consumer has demanded in each of the time periods in the last year will be indicated. A QR code will also be included for the user to access a comparator of energy offers on the CNMC website and thus find contract offers with more advantages or better prices.

The bill will also reflect the tolls that become the same for everyone and are all condensed into one. A change that benefits those who did not yet have a rate for hourly discrimination, who will pay less. On the contrary, those who already had a consumption according to the schedule, about 10 million users, are going to pay a little more for this fixed tax.

Tips to save with the new invoice

These are important changes, although it is still too early to see their real impact on consumers’ pockets. If you still have any doubts, we recommend that you read this report in detail about the new electricity rate. To finish, here are a series of tips with which you can try to benefit from these changes and save on your bill each month.

Contact your electric company and compare the new prices with other companies and promotions in case you are interested in changing your contract. Study your consumption curve well to know the maximum power you need and the daily consumption you do and thus know the powers you need to hire to save in the cheapest hours. Avoid using two appliances at the same time, the contracted power is the maximum power that we can use. If you don’t use the oven and the dishwasher at the same time, you can hire less power and save a few euros per month. Change your consumption habits to Valley hours. Cooking or ironing at night is not always an option, but if you can spend most of the expenses at the cheapest hours, such as loading the car or running the dishwasher (if it does not make a lot of noise) it will help you save. Also if you have heating with batteries, charge them at night.