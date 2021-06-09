Everything you need to know about penis enlargement surgery

Either because you have a micropenis or simply because you are not happy with the size of your penis, you may be seriously considering the possibility of undergo penis enlargement surgery, but do not be completely convinced since all kinds of doubts arise.

If this is your case, we recommend that you pay attention and take note, as below we will solve all your doubts about penis enlargement surgery, so that you know what this surgery consists of, what the results will be, and that you are perfectly informed to make a decision.

What is a penis enlargement surgery?

When performing penis enlargement surgery, the section of the suspensory ligament of the penis is the most used technique. The suspensory ligament is responsible for holding the penis from the pubic bone to the internal part, which is what is introduced inside the pelvic region. With this technique, what you really do is remove the penis from the abdomen.

Another alternative is the scrotoplasia, a technique that reduces the amount of skin in the scrotum area, so that the penis appears to be larger.

How long can you go?

One of the main questions in this regard is what length can be achieved with penis enlargement surgery, and the truth is that there is no exact answer, since everything will depend on the anatomy of each man, and the size of the person.

Usually you can get a penis enlargement between 3 and 5 centimeters in flaccid state, and between 3 and 4 centimeters in erection. This will vary depending on the technique used. There are cases in which an elongation of up to 17 centimeters has been achieved.

How much thickness can you gain?

Next to the length, thickness is another major concern of patients who undergo penis enlargement surgery.

The thickening is linked to the length that can be achieved, and in the same way, it also depends on the anatomy of each man and the surgical technique used of the four possible:

· Hyaluronic acid infiltration.

· Fat infiltration.

· Stem and adipose cell infiltration.

· Use of dermal matrices.

Of the four, the Stem and fat cell infiltration is the most widely used technique today to perform a penis enlargement.

How is the postoperative?

The postoperative period of a penis enlargement surgery is quite bearable Compared to other surgeries, and in general, it is enough to rest for the first few days, perform a series of exercises during the first 30 days, and comply with a series of hygiene measures to avoid possible complications.

Normally, after a penis enlargement operation, can be returned to normal almost immediately, yes, with some slight annoyances. The next day, you will be able to walk normally, while for sports or sexual intercourse it is recommended to wait about two weeks.

Is anesthesia needed?

In general, in this type of operation the patient receives epidural anesthesia, in order to ensure that you are much more comfortable during the procedure, and that you enjoy a much faster recovery.

Furthermore, it is much more comfortable than general anesthesia, since only a slight puncture is needed in the back area, which leaves the entire lower abdominal area, the pubis and the legs completely asleep.

Is there a scar?

After the operation, there is a small inverted Y-shaped scar in the area of ​​the base of just 3 millimeters, which practically goes unnoticed at first glance and does not pose any kind of problem.

Also, with the passage of time, the scar is even more concealed, as long as the advice and measures indicated by the specialist are followed.

Are there complications?

Yes they exist, but the reality is that complications in penis enlargement surgeries are very rare, so this should not be a concern.

Among the different complications that the patient could face, the most likely would be a hematoma, due to the mobilization of the skin to make a skin flap. In any case, it is a very minor complication which can be easily treated with an ointment.

Likewise, during the first days a inflammation of the penis, which generally will disappear as the days go by without any problem.

With all this information that we have just provided, we hope we have solved all the doubts you may have in this regard and have helped you make the best decision.