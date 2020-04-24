Oriental Wrestling Entertainment

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment is a Chinese wrestling company that collaborates with The Crash and All Elite Wrestling. The company currently broadcasts three weekly programs live from Cambodia, where they are far from the problems that COVID 19 is causing in the world.

Planet Wrestling at OWE

During the OWE program this April 22, we were conducting an interview live with several company fighters. These fighters were Jing Ya and the Bad Boys group (Wen and Jun Jie) and they told us what it is like to be away from home to fight for their dreams.

Arriving in Cambodia from China was a very difficult change. We have been away from our families for 7 months, three building the set and 4 competing in the shows. We now do three events weekly but previously we competed 7 days a week. Despite the difficulties, we all struggle to get ahead. We want to grow as fighters and that the company grows. All the stories we develop about the ring are adaptations of the ones that really happen to us. We want to take the company to the top and compete against the best in the world.

All of the wrestlers were trained by the CIMA legend, who taught them wrestling, and then each developed their own style.

All their events are broadcast live on FITE TV and you can enjoy them at the following link. The company’s first shows can be viewed for free, and live events can be purchased for $ 2.99 or viewed with FITE +.

