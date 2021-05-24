Everything you need to know about kidney stones

Stones in the kidneys, as well as in other parts of the body such as the bladder or gallbladder, can be very painful. This pain occurs when they block the exit of the different ducts of our body, since they prevent the normal functioning of the different organs. But what types of kidney stones are there? What are the symptoms that we have stones? Can they be operated? What are the causes? Can they be avoided?

To understand how kidney stones form, you have to understand a little about how it works. In general, we are all born with two kidneys. Although some people can come into the world with just one and others decide to donate it throughout their lives. It’s okay to have only one kidney as long as it’s healthy. But what does the kidney do?

The kidney is one of the organs that is responsible for filter and remove debris; also maintains the balance between water and minerals, as indicated in the MSD Manual. Other of its functions are the regulation of blood pressure and secretion of some hormones.

Types of kidney stones

As one of its functions is to filter and eliminate waste that comes from food, medicines and other harmful substances (toxins), many elements and compounds pass through the kidney. And some of them crystallize into little stones, also called kidney stones.

These kidney stones can be of four types: calcium stones, are the most common; uric acid stones, struvite stones, which are related to bacterial infections of urine; and the cystine stones, which are very rare and are caused by a genetic disorder (cystinuria), as indicated on the Cinfa website.

Kidney stones: cause and symptoms

Kidney stones can appear from various causes. For example, as we explained before, there is a genetic disorder that produces cystine stones. But it is not the only cause. And there are several factors that can predispose us to have more kidney stones.

“A diet rich in fats, sugars and animal proteins and the intake of high amounts of sodium (salt) increase the risk of suffering calcium stones”

These factors include both genetic predisposition, that is, if someone in your family has already had it, such as diet that we have. “A diet rich in fats, sugars and animal proteins and the intake of high amounts of sodium (salt) increase the risk of suffering calcium stones”, explains Cinfa.

Other factors are metabolic disorders, urinary tract and some kidney disorders. Also not drinking enough water can make your urine more concentrated and these kidney stones form.

And what are the symptoms of kidney stones? Well, as we said before, the main symptom is pain. It can be both when going to urinate and a sharp pain in the back or lower abdomen. Blood when urinating, fever or urine infection, for example, are also other symptoms of kidney stones. And finally, it can also be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

Operation and treatment

It should be noted that not all kidney stones remain in the kidney. Some can migrate into the bladder. Both can be treated. Until relatively recently, the best way to remove stones was through lithotomies (a type of surgery designed to remove stones from the body). Now there is newer treatments such as the use of shock waves to make them smaller so that they can pass through the urinary tract.

The other options (cystoscopy, ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy) are slightly more complex and require anesthesia. For example, percutaneous nephrolithotomy involves a kidney incision In which a special instrument (nephroscope) is inserted to be able to see the stones in the kidney. Afterwards, they are removed.

Some patients are prescribed as part of the treatment anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, analgesics or alpha-blockers before or after the operation. Analgesics help, above all, with pain; anti-inflammatories with inflammation that can occur. While alpha blockers are sometimes prescribed for help small stones are expelled along with the urine. Finally, depending on the type of stones in the kidney, an antibiotic may be necessary after the operation.

And how to avoid kidney stones?

Cystine stones are difficult to avoid as it is linked to a genetic disorder. However, other people can have certain considerations to take care of ourselves and avoid kidney stones.

A varied diet and drinking water are two key points. Avoid alcohol, monitor calcium and oxalate in the diet and stay in shape are some of the recommendations. In addition, when in doubt, it is best to go to the family doctor or specialist.

In short, kidney stone pain can be one of the most annoying situations that patients go through. However, it must be clear that they can be treated and eliminated. Maintaining a healthy life (eating right and exercising) can help us avoid them.

Read this too …