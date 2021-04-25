everything you need to know about her

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 –also known as Mi Smart Band 6– has finally landed in Spain. The brand of Chinese origin has begun its commercialization in the peninsular country this week, a few days after its presentation at a global level.

This new model, which succeeds the Mi Band 5, brings with it several news. The most prominent has to do with the screen, which now occupies the entire front. Therefore, the “chin” characteristic of the previous models disappears in favor of a panel that extends from end to end.

The screen of the Mi Band 6 –or Mi Smart Band 6– still touch and AMOLED, but, as a consequence of this change, its size has increased. Now it measures 1.56 inches, slightly more than the 1.1 inches of the previous model.

Another interesting change on Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 is the training modes. this new bracelet increases the number of exercises you are able to monitor, reaching up to 30 different types. These include HIIT, Zumba, and street dancing. At the same time, it is capable of detecting up to six workouts automatically – you don’t have to open the training application, the bracelet will detect it by itself.

The Mi Smart Band 6 promises up to 14 days of use on a single charge, can be recharged thanks to the wireless charger and has multiple sensors. It can monitor blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, sleep, stress level, and menstrual cycle. It is also resistant to water immersion to a maximum of 5 ATM.

How much will Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 cost?

The new Xiaomi bracelet can be purchased on the brand’s website, as well as other official distributors. At the moment, it is available in a single color (black). Its price is 44.99 euros, the same that the brand announced at the presentation event. The new Mi Band 6 is therefore slightly more expensive than the Mi Band 5.

