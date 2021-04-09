Everything you need to know about going back to virtual classes in Puerto Rico

Given the continued upturn in covid-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the government has decided that the classes go back online and not in person until next April 12.

“Given the rebound in cases and hospitalizations due to covid-19 and fulfilling our duty to safeguard the safety of our children, we have determined that the educational system, both public and private, have to adopt a virtual modality for education for the next two weeks”, The island’s Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, said in a statement on Thursday.

“This decision is made in conversation with the Governor, Pedro Pierluisi, and the Secretary of the Department of Education, Elba Aponte,” he added.

“There will be no face-to-face classes from next Monday, April 12. Although we do not have outbreaks in schools, we must take precautionary measures in the face of the incidence and positivity of the past seven days that raised the risk level to a critical one for three consecutive days under the protocol of the Department of Health. We urge the public and call for prudence and to continue with the protection protocols “, he concluded.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health reported in its morning report of this 100,079 confirmed positive cases and the number of deaths is 2,141.

The island has a population of 3.2 million people.

In his first speech to the nation on Wednesday as governor of the island, Pedro Pierluisi, announced new anti-covid-19 measures, which will take effect this Friday, due to the increase in the numbers of positives and hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Of the total hospitalized, 345, 313 are adults and 32 are pediatric.

The data provided by the state agency indicates that 63 adults are in intensive care units and 38 are connected to an artificial respirator.

Last night the Department of Health reported that there are currently a total of 38 municipalities with a high level of covid-19 transmissibility.

