SpaceX and NASA: Demo-2 mission.

Two astronauts take off this Saturday in Falcon 9, inside the Crew Dragon, to reach the International Space Station.

This May 30, SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, will attempt to send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The mission, dubbed Demo-2, could be historic since, if successful, it would be the first time that a private aerospace company has sent humans into orbit from Earth.

Demo-2 could mark the beginning of the return of space flights departing from the United States, an event that space fans have waited for almost 10 years. For this reason, this May 30 will mark a before and after in the history of space exploration. The launch was scheduled for Wednesday May 27, but due to weather conditions I had to be rescheduled.

At 2:22 p.m., if the weather allows it, will start this mission in which Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will travel inside the capsule Crew Dragon powered by the Falcon 9 rocket. The starting point will be the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the point of origin for Apollo XI and the shuttle Columbia.

If everything goes well, after 19 hours, will come to the ISS. The Crew Dragon is a capsule that makes its journey on autopilot and traces its own path; however, the two astronauts must take command in the event of an unforeseen event.

The Crew Dragon was designed taking into account multiple emergency and danger scenarios, so, in case something happens, it has a propulsion system to get ejected at a safe distance. Elon Musk’s company has rehearsed, on the ground and in the air, how to act in various circumstances.

The Demo-2 planFalcon 9 should take off at exactly 2:22 p.m.; if not, the capsule will not be able to dock with the ISS. As it is a two-stage rocket, before going off and separating for 2.5 minutes, the lower segment will light up. The capsule will detach and continue its journey to the ISS with its own thrusters. The lower segment of the rocket is planned to land on a drone in the Atlantic.

For the return, How long the two astronauts will be on the ISS has yet to be defined.. The descent will be done gradually and without haste, using a procedure studied by SpaceX. When the Crew Dragon enters Earth’s atmosphere, a heat shield will protect it, as well as four large parachutes that will reduce the speed of the ship. The Dragon Crew will have a gentle fall in the Atlantic, about 450 kilometers from the Florida coast.

Written by Renée Sotomayor in collaboration with Hotbook