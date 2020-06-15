The Mercedes-Benz Model Nürburg 460 is one of the first cars that can be considered as armored

Buying an armored car sounds simple, yet this type of cars They have a small characteristic that is usually a limitation on certain occasions, and that is that they are very expensive, however, they offer the latest in security to safeguard your life against eminent dangers.

What characteristics should armored cars have?

To start, you should know that any vehicle can be armoredHowever, it must be able to support the extra weight of the different protections and devices installed, which can range from 200 kg to almost a ton of weight, depending on the type of armor chosen.

The armored car must have enough power to move freely, even more in a risky situation.

Typically an armored car has modified and redesigned suspension and braking equipment to support the extra weight.

Armored cars must go unnoticed in traffic, this being one of the fundamental characteristics: not attracting attention.

Maybach, one of the Mercedes armored cars.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

According to the Diariomotor portal, there are different degrees of protection depending on the shielding and devices installed, and ranging from VR1 to VR10 according to the standard used VPAM BRV

. Light shielding (VR1 to VR4): It is basically focused on defending against robberies, assaults or kidnapping attempts. This type of armor is capable of withstanding small arms fire, such as 9mm Luger or .44 Magnum, and blows to glass.

. Medium shield (VR6 to VR7): In addition to offering protection from the VR4 level, it is also capable of resisting impacts from assault rifles, such as an M-16 or AK-47, and even small-scale explosives or hand grenades.

. Heavy shielding (VR9 to VR10): This type of armor is capable of withstanding a greater number of assault rifle impacts, including armor-piercing incendiary ammunition or up to 15 kg TNT explosives placed at close range and explosions of DM51 hand grenades on the roof or under the vehicle.

What are the main modifications to an armored car?

The crystals are replaced by safety glasses Composed of multiple layers of polycarbonate, and with a total thickness that ranges between 20 and 35 mm. These glasses are capable of withstanding repeated bullet impacts, as well as not producing splinters that could injure the occupants, as well as slightly deforming to absorb shocks.

The tires that are usually used for these cars are Run Flat to be able to circulate without air (normally up to 150 km at a maximum speed of 80 km / h), although in certain more extreme preparations a reinforcement or ring is incorporated around the rim so that it rolls on it if necessary.

Audi A8 L Security.

Credit: Courtesy Audi.

Protection of bodywork It is another important modification, in the interior cavities such as the door openings, various protections are added, usually consisting of ultra-high-strength aluminum alloys, hot-formed steels or multi-layer polyethylene. In areas such as the pillars, the ceiling or where the feet are placed, aramid or kevlar protections are used, much lighter and more flexible. Finally, plates and protections are usually placed on the underside, usually made of aluminum alloys and that protect against machine guns from a possible explosion.

Finally, the last elements or typical modifications are a fuel tank leak-proof and capable of automatic sealing, different acoustic and light alarms or a public address system. In more extreme cases, the cabin is able to remain watertight with an autonomous supply of oxygen, as well as having automatic firefighting equipment, an auxiliary battery or a tamper escape.

**********

It may interest you.