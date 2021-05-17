Everything you need to know about Apple Music without quality loss

Apple just announced that Loss-free songs and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support will arrive at Apple Music at no additional cost. This is all you need to know to get the most out of these news.

First of all, you should keep in mind that Apple Music Lossless and High-Res Lossless will be available from June. This is because they require software elements that will arrive in the next versions of Apple’s operating systems, that is, iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6.

Apple wants its entire catalog of songs to offer lossless audio. However, this process will be gradual. At launch, 20 million songs will be supported by the new quality features and by the end of the year that number will rise to 75 million.

How much do I have to pay to use Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio?

As indicated at the beginning of the article, Apple Music Lossless and High-Res Lossless, along with Dolby Atmos, have no additional cost. In other words, you can enjoy “surround audio with multidimensional clarity” at the same price as your current monthly fee.

If you are not yet an Apple Music subscriber, you can sign up for the app on your iPhone quickly. Below are prices for individual subscriptions in different countries. At the time of writing this article, in all cases you can access a free trial.

Spain: 9.99 euros per monthMexico: 99 Mexican pesos per month.Argentina: $ 5.99 per month.

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is a technology of Immersive audio for multi-dimensional sound experience. For example, in an Apple Music song you will be able to hear in which spatial direction each of the instruments is sounding.

What is Music Lossless and High-Res Lossless?

When Apple talks about «Lossless“, refers to lossless audio up to 24-bit / 48 kHz. On the other hand, when it refers to «High-Res Lossless“, make reference to Lossless Hi-Res Audio up to 24-bit / 192 kHz. In both cases, Apple Music uses the proprietary ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) codec. And what do all these numbers mean? That you will be able to hear “exactly what the artists created in the studio,” say those from Cupertino.

What headphones will be compatible?

Apple Music will play songs with Dolby Atmos on all AirPods and Beats models with an H1 or W1 chipas well as the built-in speakers on the latest HomePod, iPhone, iPad and Mac models. It will also be compatible with third-party headphones, although in those cases the customer will have to activate it manually.

Lossless and Lossless Hi-Res Lossless can be activated with any type of headset. However, and it is important that you keep it in mind, hi-fi audio requires specific headphones to take advantage of it. Even Apple stresses that an external DAC is required, as it is not possible to transmit Hi-Res lossless audio via Bluetooth. No, not even your AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM4 can do it without DAC.

How to activate Apple Music Lossless?

Once the new lossless audio options are available in June, they will have to be manually activated by Apple Music subscribers. Specifically, they can do it in: Setting> Music> Audio quality. Take into account that this option will consume significantly more data or occupy more storage space.

