Everything you need to know about Android 12

What phones will be compatible with Android 12?

We must bear in mind that Android is characterized by being an operating system shared by a wide variety of devices, so it is common that manufacturers tend not to implement updates at the same time.

However, since it is Google who is in charge of its development, it is common that it tends to offer its Pixel the premiere of the new versions of its operating system, so it is evident that at first it will be available for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

It is also to be expected that Oneplus have access to the update shortly after it goes live, so it is equally predictable that the next OnePlus 9 and the entire OnePlus 8 and 7 family will also be able to install it by the end of 2021.