everything you need to know

HarmonyOS is Huawei’s own operating system that sooner or later could end up replacing Android in the brand’s mobiles. This is what you should know about him.

The operating system HarmonyOS arose from the veto imposed by the United States on Huawei in mid-2018, a blow to the Chinese firm that, from that moment, was forced to stop working with US companies like Google and Android, and go on to develop their own alternatives.

We have been hearing about the Huawei’s own operating system, which sooner or later will end up giving life to the brand’s mobiles.

However, even today there are still doubts about HarmonyOS. In this guide, we want to clear up all the issues of this platform, which perhaps in the future will end up replacing EMUI – its Android-based operating system – in Huawei smartphones.

What exactly is HarmonyOS and what does it consist of?

HarmonyOS, known in China by its original name “Hóngméng OS”, is a multiplatform operating system developed by Huawei.

Its development would have started in 2012, although it was not presented until the Huawei Developer Conference 2019 –HDC 2019–. From the beginning the company has referred to him as an embedded operating system geared towards industrial applications and to Internet of Things devices.

In fact, Huawei itself has repeatedly reiterated that it has no intention of launching phones with HarmonyOS, at least for now. However, that changed as development progressed, and the platform grew to become a much more complete and advanced operating system.

In more technical terms, we know that Harmony OS is a free operating system based on a microkernel – as is the case with Google’s Fuchsia operating system – and compatible with different types of hardware.

Micro… what? | In an operating system, the kernel is responsible for mediating access to hardware by software, in addition to carrying out some essential tasks. When we speak of a microkernel, we mean a much less complex kernel, capable of decentralizing faults so that an error in one component of the system does not spread to the entire system, and which also facilitates the process of creating and debugging drivers. One of its advantages is the greater portability between different types of devices.

According to documentation of the operating system, one of its advantage it is a communication between processes much faster than other platforms, or the allocation of resources in real time.

In that sense, it has been confirmed that the ARK compiler that integrates the operating system he is able to port APK application packages to Android to HarmonyOS. This implies thatAndroid apps are compatible with HarmonyOS.

However, it is also worth clarifying that, in its current state, HarmonyOS uses the Android code as a basis, and therefore it is not a completely new operating system as we had been led to believe at first.

Why is Huawei preparing an alternative system to Android?

When Donald trump vetoed Huawei, banned American companies continue working with Huawei, either by acquiring or selling services or resources to the Chinese company.

Given the Android is an open operating system, Huawei has been able to continue launching new mobiles based on Google’s operating system. However, your software is based on the base operating system, no add-ons. What we know as AOSP.

On this basis, Huawei includes its own add-ons such as a web browser, its own application store and other alternatives to Google applications.

This is because, although Huawei can still use Android, their mobiles cannot integrate Google services as they are not certified by the search engine company. Therefore, we see how mobile phones as good as the Huawei P40 Pro + lose relevance to the not having one of the key pieces Google’s operating system.

Precisely that would be one of the goals of HarmonyOS: to become such a complete operating system in terms of add-ons and alternative services to those of Google, that at some point it is a worthy replacement for Android or iOS.

When will the first mobile with HarmonyOS be released?

There are many speculations and opinions that indicate when the first mobile with HarmonyOS. Some sources suggest that it could arrive before the end of the year, while others venture to say that all future mobile phones of the brand will be based on this system.

But the reality is that, today, the only thing Huawei has made it clear is your idea of continue to use the Google and Microsoft platforms as long as possible, until the situation forces them to make use of a “Plan B”. And that Plan B is none other than HarmonyOS.

Currently, Huawei has already launched devices with HarmonyOS 2, these being the Huawei Watch3, Huawei MatePad Pro and Huawei Vision S.

What advantages and disadvantages could HarmonyOS have compared to Android?

When we talk about Harmony OS we are talking about an operating system that, like Android, is ready to give life to a multitude of devices: from watches, speakers, smartphones or televisions, to PC or even cars.

But huawei platform play with some other advantage. Being based on a microkernel, Huawei has the ability to send frequent kernel updates to improve platform performance. Furthermore, since – in theory – the HarmonyOS apps would not have direct access to the microkernel, system security should be higher.

Harmony OS, Huawei’s operating system, will be more secure than iOS and Android and will not allow rooting or jailbreak

Of course, the advantages in terms of performance and security of the platform would not be of much use if there is no strong community of users and developers who decide to migrate to HarmonyOS. And it is precisely to fight against the hegemony of iOS and Android the Huawei’s biggest challenge in the future expansion phase of your own operating system.

In any case, what is clear is that Huawei is betting heavily on the development of its own ecosystem services, which at some point will revolve around HarmonyOS. In that sense, the founder of Huawei Ren Zhengfei, jokingly said that “Huawei’s operating system could take a long time to surpass Android and iOS, but that time will not exceed 300 years.”

Can HarmonyOS be downloaded and tested now?

At the moment, HarmonyOS cannot be downloaded or tested on brand devices. Huawei has also not shared the operating system source code, although he has promised to release him sooner or later.

