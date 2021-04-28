everything you need to get it right

No matter how much speed you get when hiring an internet provider, you will always know little. Especially if you connect multiple devices at the same time for tasks like watching online video, playing or streaming games, or downloading large files. To ensure that you can do this and more without problems, it is best perform an internet speed test. And if you have fiber optics, a speed test of your fiber.

We will first see a selection of links and mobile apps to do a good internet speed test. And then we will go to the important thing, in what conditions we should do the test. Since it is not the same check the contracted speed than to test it under special conditions.

Ultimately, we will learn to take a good test internet speed to ensure that we can maximize the speed of our internet connection or mobile data plan. Whether we test the internet for Ethernet as for Wifi or by 4G or 5G, we will obtain results to know if we need to make changes to our installation.

Links to do an internet speed test

The easiest way to perform an internet speed test is by using one of the many pages available on the web. There are them for all tastes but they have something in common: they are free, no registration required, offer reliable results in a few seconds and you can repeat the test as many times as you need.

Internet speed test: If you Google “speed test” you will find a practical internet speed test. It lasts about 30 seconds and consists of transfer 40 MB of data. You will get the upload and download speed, latency, and a brief conclusion.

Speed ​​test: Another practical speed test of your fiber or your ADSL connection. It allows choose test server depending on the provider or its location in Spain. You will get upload and download speed, your public IP, your internet provider and the PING.

Speedtest: With this internet speed test you will know the contracted speed you get in your day to day. To make sure, you can choose the server of tests. You can also choose whether to make multiple connections or just one. The result, download speed, upload speed and PING.

FAST: This speed test was created by Netflix for its users to check their internet connection. This way you will know if you can see content correctly in high definition and / or in 4K. Along with the upload and download speed, you will get the upload and download latency.

Mobile applications to do a speed test

If you are going to perform an internet speed test with some assiduityPerhaps you prefer to have a mobile application that allows you to take the test wherever you go, phone in hand. It will help you to test at different distances from your router, toggle WiFi and 4G or 5G, etc.

Speedtest: In addition to having a web version, it has official applications for most platforms. In addition to for iPhone, iPad and Android, you will be able to do a speed test of your optical fiber in Apple TV, Windows and Mac.

FAST: The Netflix internet speed test has a web version but also an official app for iPhone and Android. Fast, easy to use, and ad-free.

Meteor: Available for iPhone and Android, this practical internet speed test will tell us the upload and download speed together with the ping. But beyond that, you will see if the results will allow you to use some of the most popular mobile apps like YouTube, Netflix or Facebook. It even allows you to save a history of tests and their geographic locations.

Tips for taking a good test

Now that we have several tools at hand, online and mobile, to do an internet speed test or a speed test of your fiber optic or your ADSL connection, it is convenient to know some details about it.

To start if you want know the maximum speed that you can get from your provider, it is best to do a test by connecting your computer to the router via Ethernet. The loss of speed is practically zero, so the result will be very faithful at the contracted speed.

But there is more. If you want to know the maximum speed, you should disconnect or pause all other devices that you have connected at home. Smart TVs, video game consoles, smartphones, computers, smart devices such as speakers … You just have to pause them for a few seconds to the only device that accesses the internet be the one who will do the internet speed test.

Obviously, once we know the maximum we will get with our internet contract, we can check how fast it will arrive to different corners of the house. For this, the smartphone itself will serve us, which we can carry comfortably in our hand. Testing the speed obtained in different rooms you will know where should you play online and where should you install a signal booster, if the speed obtained is minimal.

For the rest, it is convenient to know that the more devices you have connected and accessing the internet simultaneously, the more your experience with tasks like watch 4K video or play online without latency issues. Hence, many players prefer to do it at night, when the rest of the connected devices remain off.

