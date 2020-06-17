Nintendo updates the number of users affected by the hack to Nintendo accounts from last April: it affected almost double.

On April 24, Nintendo reported a massive hack of Nintendo accounts that affected around 160,000 users. Today, the company has updated its statement (on the official website in Japanese) where it reports that the security breach affected more accounts than originally seen.

Specifically, Another 140,000 unauthorized logins were registered, bringing the sum to 300,000 affected users. Immediately after meeting, Nintendo deactivated the log in to the Nintendo Account through the NNID (Nintendo Network ID, the service used in Wii U and 3DS that changed with Nnintendo Switch, but maintained its compatibility).

Users whose accounts were affected had their personal data compromised (nickname, date of birth, country, email), and in many cases, unauthorized payments were also made (although credit card numbers were protected). Nintendo has contacted all those affected to reset password and refund lost money.

If you want to prevent this from happening to you, it is very important that activate two-step verification on your Nintendo Switch. Many other companies are also recommending it or even making it a mandatory requirement.

To do this, go to your Nintendo account, Access settings and Security, Two-step verification, and follow the instructions.

