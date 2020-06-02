Tenet is the most expected. For the entertainment world, the month of July 2020 is of crucial importance: with most of the major releases postponed and some even without a specific date for their arrival, the film industry is betting on the possibility of a progressive reactivation of its activities in cinema next month.

The outlook seems to be encouraging. In some countries, quarantine is beginning to relax and the possibility of reopening theaters could provide an opportunity to analyze public behavior upon returning to theaters after months of confinement.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be the first major film to be released during this tentative opening period. Although Warner’s calendar insists that what is considered the greatest cinema success of the year 2020 will be released on July 17, there are reasons to assume that the date could vary. Or even that the highly anticipated new work by Nolan could come from direct to streaming screens.

The reason? There are good reasons to suppose that there are insurmountable obstacles that will cause the only major premiere of the summer, to wait a few months to be projected on the big screen.

Money, always money

One of the reasons why Warner might decide to postpone the Tenet premiere is how expensive it is to release.

Production cost could reach between 300 and 350 million dollars, which makes it one of the most expensive films in recent years.

To recover raw costs, the film would have to produce around 700 million dollars around the world, which would also mean that Tenet must become a box office phenomenon in both the domestic and international markets.

It can happen? Not likely: the opening of theaters in the US It depends on each state, whose health decisions are made separately and also depending on the contagion curve in each place and region.

The premiere of Tenet will occur only in places where the quarantine has been relaxed, following the precise instructions of each governor. This means that it is probable that there are rooms in which seats are removed to ensure social distance, in addition to schedules designed to avoid crowds. Net earnings could be reduced by the number of functions and also, for the amount of public that could go through each cinema on a daily basis.

And what happens to the international market? For now, Tenet will not be projected in much of Europe or even Asia, a major market today that the US I could have lost – for now – due to the pandemic.

It is unlikely that the film could become a box office event without global profits, so the release during the next month could depend on how the quarantine is relaxed in the rest of the countries of the world.

Of course, the advantage could be that the public could attend en masse even in special conditions. It would be the first film premiere in a long time and the first, in addition, with considerable weight: Nolan’s name has the ability to summon fans and besides being a good advertising resource. But is that enough? It’s the question Warner is surely asking right now.

A type of unpublished advertising

By this time, Tenet advertising should be everywhere and its main protagonists traveling around the world for press interviews.

In the midst of a global quarantine, advertising depends directly on the internet and from social networks. Is it enough for a film that does not depend on any franchise and whose protagonist John David Washington is not especially known?

In other circumstances, managing public relations to make Washington’s first central role a well-kept secret would be an option. But this time, Warner bets on several advances – each one more intense and cryptic than the previous one -, in addition to the possibility of seeing in theaters what is considered a new milestone in cinema.

Is it enough to make the film a box office hit? Perhaps it could be to ensure the first weekend, but not to sustain the rest of the exhibitions that should face new sanitary conditions, and the probable fact that the reopening of cinemas causes a second wave of contagion in some countries.

Could IMAX save Tenet?

Nolan conceived his most recent film as a technical, visual and plot marvel It could be better enjoyed in IMAX theaters, which are much more expensive than the traditional one and that could somehow offset the cost of a possible loss of audience.

The problem is that IMAX rooms are too few even for you to contribute enough to the final calculation of earnings.

And what about the public?

The fact that the cinemas are open does not mean that the public will return and that is a possibility that worries the vast majority of studios and distributors.

Based on tentative and not yet fully proven dates, Warner hopes that the quarantine has been relaxed in much of the world by the date of the film’s release. But that does not indicate that the public, who have spent months in confinement, go to the cinema.

What could be the behavior of those attending the new and very rigid sanitary measures that will be implemented in most rooms? Would the VOD system be easier for any viewer or subscribe to an online platform? How powerful is Nolan’s name in the middle of today’s market?

Can New York and Los Angeles save the market?

Traditionally, both cities have distinguished themselves by allowing some premieres, whose success seemed doubtful, achieving certain gains. Even in conditions as complicated as particularly harsh winters or unfavorable reviews.

According to IndieWire calculations, both cities could produce about $ 10 million in profits, due to their more expensive tickets and more sophisticated cinemas. But the possibility is ambiguous: although Tenet works well in both cities, it is also true that it is only 6% of the country’s population. In other words, he could have a modest but unsuccessful premiere, which would put him on the brink of considerable loss.

The inevitable consequence

It should also be borne in mind that the possibility that infections will increase during the expected reopening is high. Both, as to cause an eventual second closure due to a growing contagion curve and the fear of an eventual rebound in the emergency.

Between both things, Warner must face the fact that Tenet will have to go through the hardest first weeks of quarantine easing, with all the weight that means for your potential earnings. Will you want to take the risk?

A few weeks away, nothing seems to be very clear. Could Tenet be the definitive demonstration that the return to theaters will not be as soon as the Industry expects it? For now, the clock seems to be ticking against Nolan’s latest film and perhaps for the entire movie world.