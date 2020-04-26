During confinement, some platforms have been open for free for a limited period to offer streaming content and distract everyone at home. Also the video game industry has done the same by giving away many titles or reducing some to make them more affordable. Now with Quarantine Film Festival You have another alternative to distract yourself and spend these days.

In this content marathon you will see great shorts. Everything from the comfort of your home for a instagram channel. The objective is to demonstrate that the culture is still alive, and that creativity is not affected by confinement. Remember that theaters, cinemas and other events are now paralyzed, but the screen of your devices will allow you to kill the culture bug with events like this Quarantine Film Festival.

All about Quarantine Film Festival

What is Quarantine Film Festival?

Instagram It has become almost another streaming platform for more content. The reason is that many celebrities are offering concerts and events online through their social networks so that their fans stay at home and can enjoy small doses of culture.

Among the content is online concerts that have been offered by many singers or groups, and also initiatives like this Quarantine Film Festival. As it has been verified, these days the creativity of many who are locked in their homes has been encouraged and a multitude of projects have been launched, some also amateurs of users who make their own content and funny videos from their homes.

That said, the Quarantine Film Festival is a film festival that is far from the usual festivals. In this case It is aimed at all citizens who have a device with a camera to record small shorts. So if you have the soul of an actor and a creative proposal, they will be able to record your own videos and collaborate.

The Instagram profile itself goes up the shorts that are comingSo you don’t have to wait for it to finish before you can see all the contributions users have made. All of this has been organized by the producer Bedmar Films and by María Algora together with Mikel Bustamante. Thus they help to distract inmates and promote free creation.

Even though you can no longer participate, the data for the participants were:

The theme was free (thriller, comedy, horror, …), but yes, all the shorts had to be in a quarantine context. Although it does not have to be based on this same quarantine by the Covid-19, but could be from any other quarantine … Also, only those recorded entirely at home. You could use whatever you want, any space in the house, and with the decoration or props you need. But without going out of the house to break the confinement rules. You had to be creative and compact all the story you wanted to tell in your short in a duration of between 30 seconds and 2 min. The deadline for submission was Monday, March 22 at 12:00. Moment in which the reception of new shorts was closed and you could no longer participate. Had send your short to participate in Quarantine Film Festival to an email they created for this: quarantinefilmfestival@gmail.com

The best shorts you can see

Between the most popular shorts Quarantine Film Festival, you can see some very interesting that denote the great ingenuity that people have.

Get comfortable, make yourself some popcorn, and enjoy this short list:

The fortnightAna and BelénAbraxasDear AbuelitoEl CalcetínHungerAlzheimer in quarantineThe faultSecret for happinessBut now I miss it the least bitMy dear quarantine diary

All of them finalists of the Quarantine Film Festival…

How to view content

If you want to see if they include it or just watch creative shorts that others have done, then you should simply go to the Quarantine Film Festival Instagram account created for the occasion.

Since the wall of this Instagram account you will be able to see all that there are so far and enjoy all this amateur content that people send. The truth is that there are some that are very special, pulling great doses of humor, irony, etc. The creativity and skills of the participants can be seen. They are worth it, being worthy competitors of some even professionals.

Of course, to see the content, you must be registered On Instagram, otherwise you will not be able to access the content that has been published.

For the moment there are hundreds of shorts on the Instagram wall of Cuarentena Film Festival. If you do not want to see them all, you can browse the existing ones and read the comments and reactions of the users of this social network to see if they are worth it or not.

According to its creators, they have received the email that I have provided before about 1000 short films. The assessment in general is quite positive, and they are coming from many parts of the planet, not only from Spain. There are also people in confinement in countries like Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, etc.

