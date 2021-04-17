everything you can do without paying a subscription

You do not need to pay to get the most out of the Google One application on your mobile.

Google One is the subscription service that Google offers to access superior cloud storage plans and other advantages related to its platforms. However, there are several things you can do with Google One for free.

Even if you do not pay for a subscription to the service, it is worth downloading the Google One application for Android, because you can access some advantages that will be very useful for your mobile storage. Let’s see how you can use Google One for free and everything you can do without subscription.

How to use Google One for free

Google offers 15 GB of free storage for everyone with a Google account. If users want to enjoy a superior storage capacity to store their photos, videos, documents and other files, as well as other benefits, they must subscribe any of the payment plans available from Google One.

Do not despair, because Google takes care of you even if you are not a subscriber with several free features of Google One. So you can access them from your mobile application:

Download the Google One app on your Android for free from the Google Play Store.Open the app and select Google account you want to use Read the previous information of Google One and click on the button “Start”.

Ready, you don’t have to do anything else to use Google One for free, as this way you will have entered with your Google account and you will be able to have those functions available without subscription. But what functions are we talking about?

Everything you can do on Google One without a subscription

The things you can do on Google One without a subscription are obviously related to cloud storage. One by one, we explain what they consist of and how to use them to your advantage.

Create backup copies of your mobile data

You never know when your mobile phone is going to fail or lose it, so the best thing to do is always have a backup of your data in the cloud to restore it in case of problems. The best thing you can do with Google One without subscription is to create a backup of your mobile and store it in the Google cloud.

This process, which can go on for a few minutes depending on the size of the data, it is very simple:

Open the Google One app.In the Home tab, click on “Configure data backup”Modify the backup options and click on “Create backup now” to start the saving process.

In addition to selecting whether you want to store multimedia messages and photos and videos, you can also choose whether you want to make backup copies using mobile data. If you activate this box, you must bear in mind that it can consume several gigabytes of your rate. It is best to always backup when you are connected to a broadband network.

Free up space in your Google account

You already know that the unlimited storage of Google Photos will soon disappear, so you should pay more attention to the images you store if you don’t want to quickly consume the free 15 GB.

Sometimes we have duplicate or unused files on the device that we don’t delete because we don’t have time. If you don’t want to do it manually, Google One offers you a cleaning tool that removes useless files to free up space in cloud storage. So you can use it:

Open Google One.In the Home tab, click on “Free up space in the account”Decide which elements of all those proposed by the storage manager you want to delete. You just have to click on the buttons “Check and release X” so that those files disappear permanently.

The Google One storage manager will suggest you delete messages from the Gmail trash, spam emails, files in the Drive trash, and messages with large attachments, among other elements that you no longer consider necessary in your account.

See how you use Google storage

We have already mentioned on several occasions that you only have access to 15 GB of free storage, so you have to know well where you use them. To do this, with Google One you can also see how you use Google storage divided by Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

When you open the Google One application, click on the “Storage” tab and you can see how many GB you have available in the account, how many are still free and how many consumes each platform. If you want to access one of these services, you just have to click on the button that appears to the right of each one of them.

Keep up to date with all the news

Finally, with Google One for free you can keep up to date with all the news on the Google storage platform and special offers on subscription plans. When you open Google One, look for the “Stay in touch” section and click on “I accept” to receive email notifications with any news.

As you can see, there are not a few things you can do with Google One even if you don’t have a subscription. If you do not need payment plans for higher storage, you can still download the app on your mobile to get the most out of these free features.

