It is something that I do not stop insisting on when advising the general user: Apple Notes app is still terribly underrated, with people even coming to believe that the only word processor on the market is Microsoft Word and that therefore its purchase is compulsory for everyone. That could not be further from reality.

It is not only that there are several alternatives to Word (and also free), but that Notes can steal the limelight depending on the use we give it. Obviously we will not write entire books in Notes, but for sporadic documents it is much more than enough. So we have dedicated one of our videos to review all the possibilities offered by Notes with iOS 13, iPad OS 13 and macOS Catalina.

Notes: when the text is just the tip of the iceberg

Forget about limiting the use of the Notes app to saving plain text. Here is a list of everything you can do:

You can apply text format, making it bold, italic, underlined or change the font. You can also sort the text by placing headers, subtitles … and for more jumpy results you can use emojis.

You can add boards in the notes, something suitable to add data that you can classify. Such tables do not support operations like in spreadsheets, but it is already something.

You can even add to-do lists simple, so Notes can even help with your productivity.

You can add Photographs, either by dragging a JPG / PNG file to the note from the Mac or adding it from the camera or the Files application on iPhone and iPad. With these first three functions, Notes has nothing to envy to the Word documents that the vast majority of people write.

But that’s not all: you can scan documents using the cameras of the iPhone and the iPad. These are embedded in the note, and you can edit them using Apple Pencil and share them as you like in PDF format.

If you don’t like the default background of the notes, you can change it or even place a grid.

With that same Apple Pencil you can also freehand draw from an iPad or iPhone, which will be properly synchronized on your Mac through iCloud. If you don’t have an Apple Pencil you can also draw using your finger. Of course, that also works to sign a document without having to print and scan it.

Notes in which you store sensitive information may get blocked through an additional password.

To finish, don’t forget that you can also share the notes as such with other users of Apple devices, so that several people can work on it simultaneously.

