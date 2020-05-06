Almost a year has passed since the famous PowerToys of the Windows 95 era will return as an open source project to Windows 10, thanks to which we now have a set of extremely interesting utilities to enhance our productivity in front of the computer.

Although the new PowerToys are still in the preliminary development phase, there are many tools that have been incorporated into the current version. In fact, the most recent version that was published on GitHub already has six different PowerToys, and in Genbeta today we are going to tell you what they are for and how you can take advantage of them.

PowerToys are designed for Windows 10, so having any version with operating system support is enough to install and enjoy them. Just go to the launch page on GitHub and download the latest version. At the time of publishing this article it is 0.17.0. Find the file named PowerToysSetup-0.17.0-x64.msi and run it on your computer.

PowerToys settings window

Once installed you can search for it in the start menu and you will see a PowerToys icon in your notification area on the taskbar. Clicking on that icon brings up the configuration screen, which for now is only in English. From there you can activate and deactivate PowerToys, these are the ones currently available:

FancyZones

FancyZones was one of the first PowerToys in the new version. This tool is used to create custom grids and better organize your windowsIt is like Windows Snap but on steroids.

With this PowerToy you can take better advantage of a very large monitor to decide in which specific segment of the screen you are going to place each window with which you are working. It gives you many more options than Windows Snap.

You can create multiple custom grids

There are several default layouts, but you can create your own grids for one or multiple monitors. With keyboard shortcut WIN + ñ You can launch the zone editor, and if you hold down SHIFT or any non-primary mouse button, you enable zones by dragging a window.

File explorer

Preview of a document written in MarkDown in Windows Explorer

This is a small addition to the preview pane of Windows Explorer. What it does is enable the side preview of SVG and MarkDown files in the Windows 10 file explorer. With this PowerToy active and clicking on Preview panel in the tab View from the explorer, it’s enough.

Image Resizer

This is perhaps one of the most powerful and useful, especially for those who work with many images for the web. Image Resizer is added as an option to the browser context menu and lets you select and resize multiple images at once.

You just have to navigate to where the photos are, select them all and right-click until you get the option “Resize images“This lets you choose custom or multi-preset resolution, plus file format in the advanced options. The process is very fast, and you can even directly drag images to be duplicated to another folder.

PowerRename

Another extremely useful for carrying out batch actions. With PowerRename active you can rename multiple files in Windows 10 at once, but with more advanced options than the default browser gives you.

For example, you can do a specific search to rename only files that include that term, and you can choose exactly what part of the filename text is to be replaced.

Shortcut Guide

The only bad thing is that it has not been translated yet

Shortcut Guide, as its name would indicate, is a keyboard shortcut guide, especially useful for those of us who have a bad memory and can’t remember all the key combinations that we can use in Window to make things faster.

With Shortcut Guide active on PowerToys, when you press the Windows key for about two seconds you will see a list with a wide variety of keyboard shortcuts that you can use to carry out quick actions.

Window walker

Finally, one of the most recent and interesting utilities. Window Walker is an app that lets you search and switch between active windows directly from the keyboard. All you have to do is press the Windows key + Ctrl at the same time and you will see a field where you can type any term to search for active processes.

All of these utilities have been created by the same Microsoft team that maintains the new PowerToys, and they are hardly the first. The idea is that other developers create their own “toys” over time, since the project is open source. Meanwhile, not only do we have those, but there are already several others cooking for the future.