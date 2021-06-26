Everything Windows 11 will do to make video games even better

Microsoft assures that the games in Windows 11 will run better than in any other version. Those from Redmond seem convinced of the benefits that their new operating system will bring to the gaming world. In that sense they have explained that players will be able to enjoy multiple features such as Auto HDR, DirectStorage, an enhanced Xbox Game Pass experience, and more.

Windows 11 inherits one of the latest features from the Xbox Series X / S. It’s about the ability to automatically offer high dynamic range (HDR) enhancements for video games that until now only had Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). Compatible games, created in DirectX 11 or higher, will have better contrast and brightness.

DirectStorage it is another feature that Windows 11 receives. It is a technology that is part of Xbox Velocity Architecture, also present in Microsoft’s new generation consoles. This improvement in performance of SSD drives that use the PCI-Express interface. Consequently, games will load images faster without overloading the processor.

Windows 11 wants to stand out in gaming

In practical terms this would allow, for example, to enjoy a better experience of open world juices such as Fortnite or Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, loading times will be significantly reduced. Microsoft indicates that to enjoy this feature you must have compatible hardware and appropriate drivers.

There is no doubt that the Redmond company is also betting on the titles. Xbox Game Pass, unlike Windows 10, is now included as standard in Windows 11. They no longer have to deal with the old Xbox app and go to the store to download the latest one.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access more than 100 titles of different genres to play on their computer. These include games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and EA Play. The service should now offer a improved cross-play experience, that is, in sharing the same game on different platforms, for example, an Xbox console and a computer with Windows 11.

Windows 11 was officially unveiled on June 24 at an event via streaming. Microsoft’s new operating system will be available at the end of the year. Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade for free, while the rest will need to purchase a new computer or an appropriate license for their current PC.

