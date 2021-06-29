everything will start to go crazy from episode 4 tomorrow

Episode 3 of the series “Loki” This past week is perhaps one of the most negative reviews it has received. It was a chapter that slowed the pace of the series, to really advance much less at the plot level, a move that is also understandable considering that an episode that is located in the middle of the series. However, all that seems to change with the next installment of the series that arrives tomorrow Wednesday.

The next episode of Loki could be one where things get really crazy, within the madness that has had to be generated in the multiverse when Sylvie, in episode 2, sent the reboot charges to various places and temporary moments , generating new timelines and putting the AVT at risk of a multiverse explosion. However, episode 3 was for other reasons and left the protagonists Loki and Sylvie lost in Lamentis-1, on the verge of being destroyed.

Ergonomic Gamer Chair for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One players

High-density thick high-density foam (high load-bearing capacity and high permeability) and high-quality synthetic leather (easy to clean and fade resistant) for excellent stability and a comfortable fit; ergonomic design, lumbar cushion, extra high backrest to protect the neck and spine. Includes footrest for greater comfort lying down

The advances and materials advanced by Marvel Studios already give us some clues of what will happen in the next episode, but the main actors Tom Hiddleston Y Sophia di martino they also advance that tomorrow’s episode is going to be crazy.

That’s a very good question, ”Hiddleston responds when asked which episode is going to get the most reaction. I think the 4 and 5, for me, is when the series takes these big leaps forward and I’m very, very intrigued to see what people think of … More or less, the end of 4, the beginning of 5, it’s like, ‘Poor Loki’. If that can be said! I’m afraid he’s his own worst enemy. It gets in its own way.

Di Martino shared a similar sentiment, although he seems to have a special soft spot for episode 3 as it was the episode where we really got to know his character Sylvie for the first time, but he also ensures that there are some really good episodes to come.

Each of them has something, especially from now on, ”Di Martino says. I love the three because obviously I have to do a lot of fights and cool things like that and you really get to know Loki and Sylvie and their dynamics, so I really loved watching it and I also loved shooting it. Four and five are amazing too, six is ​​going to be great too! It’s really difficult to choose, ”the actress concludes.

Along with this, in another interview, Di Martino has advanced how chapter four begins for his character Sylvie. Here we go into what we could consider mini-spoilers:

She has had enough. It is exhausted. They really thought they were going to be able to get out of Lamentis in that ark, and the TemPad has broken. And now she’s like, ‘This is [el final]. Maybe this is it. ‘ That’s where we started Episode 4.

According to Di Martino, we are going to continue delving into Sylvie’s past, and how she has reinvented herself:

We know Sylvie has a different name now, and she’s reinvented herself in some ways, for some reason. He has left that behind. Now he is another person. It really bothers him when [Loki] try calling her Loki, and we’ll probably learn more about that as the series progresses.

Via information | Comic Book TVLine