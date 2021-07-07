Everything will be fine: Santa Fe Klan, Big Soto and Neto Peña

After more than a year of listening to the preview of this song, the long-awaited song “Todo Va A Estar Bien“ has arrived. A collaboration between Santa Fe Klan, Neto Peña and the Venezuelan artist Big Soto.

The theme is a heartbreaking story in which the protagonists talk about relationships that we will surely never forget in our lives, but that we understand that it is impossible to take for x or circumstance.

“Todo Va A Estar Bien” looks to be one of the most played hits of the year on the Rap Mexa scene and one of La Cultura’s favorites for weekend premieres.

In his social networks Santa Fe Klan expressed his pleasure and happiness for the premiere of this new single that will undoubtedly set a guideline for the future of the genre, Neto Peña and Big Soto published some phrases referring to the premiere as well as some Jokes to Santa Fe Klan, this song just two weeks after its release, this hit already has more than two million visits on its YouTube platform and continues to grow every day.

There is not much more to say about this topic except that you must listen to it, we will leave you the link below so that you can enjoy it and you can say what you think.