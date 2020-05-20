         Everything we think we know about the Google Pixel 4a before launch

Almost by surprise, last year in spring we welcomed the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, an intermediate generation of Pixel phones with lowered power to come at the price of fairly competitive mid-ranges. Everything points to the same thing happening again this year and that we will have an intermediate line. A line formed by at least the Pixel 4aBecause XL is still very little known, and that it is on the way to becoming a tradition.

As a tradition, it is that the phone has bled dramatically in recent weeks, to the point that by composing all the leaks we can practically build a complete phone. There is little or nothing left that is not yet known about the Pixel 4a that Google is preparing for the coming days, and here we collect all the information that is on the table right now. Everything we think we know, because nothing is official, about the Pixel 4a.

Mid-range brain and simple cameras

What the leaks that have appeared so far tell us is that the Pixel 4a will arrive with a processor Snapdragon 730 at the forefront of operations. A fact that seems to make more sense when it has also been leaked that the Pixel 5 will opt for the Snapdragon 765, standing out from the rest of the high ranges of the market. This brain, with its eight cores running at 2.2GHz and its Adreno 618 GPU, would be accompanied by a single version of RAM (6GB) and two internal storage: 64GB and 128GB.

Regarding the screen, we would talk about a panel 5.81-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution and 19.5: 9 ratio, which would result in 2,340 x 1,080 pixels per inch. The screen would have a perforation in the upper left corner to house the 8-megapixel, 24-millimeter focal length front camera, and would be protected by Gorilla Glass. If there is a Pixel 4a XL, the screen would be one of the points to vary with a greater diagonal that has not emerged yet.

We arrived at the rear camera and here we would find ourselves with a single sensor, one of 12.2 megapixel Dual Pixel with PDAF focus, OIS optical stabilization and with the ability to record videos in 4K and at 30 frames per second. Initial data speaks of a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor with 1.4 micron pixels. Along with this rear camera there would be an LED flash.

OLED screen as the great novelty of the Pixel 4a for this generation

Despite having an OLED screen, the fingerprint reader of the phone would be located in the back and we would have 3,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. The Pixel 4a would also come with a headphone jack and a fairly powerful haptic vibration motor. The dimensions would be 144.2mm x 69.4mm x 8.4mm and it would weigh between 135 and 140 grams, approximately. The model would also land with a single 4G nanoSIM in addition to an internal eSIM.

If everything goes according to plan, although there is still nothing official, we should know the Pixel 4a next June 3 in the same presentation in which the official beta of Android 11 will be released. Then we will know more about the phone in terms of software and if it arrives accompanied by the Pixel 4a XL as we hope, although almost nothing is known about it beyond rumors with little weight.

