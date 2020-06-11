By Rodolfo León

While Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X since December last year, Sony He decided to take his time and he was barely introduced today during the event. The Future of Gaming. With both consoles ready to debut at the end of 2020, we still have a few questions that we would like to resolve before their respective releases.

One of the biggest mysteries that engulfs both platforms is their release dates. So much Sony how Microsoft They have reiterated that these next consoles will arrive at the end of the year, although there is still no specific day for their debut. In the past generation, the PS4 It was revealed in February 2013, and was released in November of that same year, while the Xbox One It was revealed in May 2013 and also debuted in November.

There is one factor that will be crucial during this next “console war” and it is the price. Both machines have quite powerful components, so we know they won’t be cheap, but exactly how much are they going to cost us? Although the official price in US dollars is revealed, these types of products usually get much more expensive here in Mexico, so it will not be enough to do the exact conversion once their respective official prices are revealed.

Another unknown that is spinning in our heads is the size of the games. The PS4 and Xbox Series X They are nearing the end of their life cycle, and we are seeing that these latest titles are approaching 100gb in weight. With the new consoles we will obviously have much bigger and more detailed experiences, so the storage of 1TB on Xbox One and 825GB on PS5 It might not be enough for everything we want to install.

And of course, we also want to know what titles will be available during the launch of each console. What is the use of having the PS5 or Xbox Series X when we are not going to be able to release them with some exclusive games that really take advantage of the power of both consoles?

Sure, all of these questions will be resolved before their respective releases, but with just under six months to go until the debut of the next generation of consoles, we hope that the answers will come soon so that we can make an informed decision about the machine we’re going to buy. .

