everything we know so far about the sequel

Everything we know, at the moment, about the movie ‘Enola Holmes 2’. ‘Enola Holmes’: Why Eudoria Has To Return In The Sequel

The profitable binomial made up of Netflix Y Millie Bobby Brown will continue to give us joy in the near future. Now, after the overwhelming success on the film’s platform ‘Enola Holmes’, adaptation of the series of homonymous novels created by Nancy Springer, we have the confirmation that the young sister of Detective Sherlock will return to our screens with a new and bizarre adventure. Of course, we still do not know the release date. In case anyone had doubts, it was a few words from the interpreter herself during an interview with the Deadline medium that a few months ago left the door completely open to a second part. This is what he said when asked about whether we will have more Enola:

“Yes, there is more story to tell, it is not over yet! It has not matured, there is no final conclusion. I believe that she will always be someone who is constantly growing, although yes, there is definitely more to see through a screen. To Harry Bradbeer [el director] and I loved working together so it has to happen. Harry, we have to send an email… ”.

A still from the film ‘Enola Holmes’.

What will ‘Enola Holmes 2’ be about?

* From now on ‘spoilers’ are coming, so watch out *

If the timeline of the original novels is fulfilled in this sequel, the next story that would take place is that of ‘The case of the left-handed lady’ —Whose volume was published in 2007—, a continuation where we would see a much more mature and resolute young woman in London, the city where she ends up settled after the frenetic end of the first film. Now, having found her place, Enola works as a detective under the pseudonym Ivy Meshle. Your new mission? Solving the mystery of the disappearance of a little girl named Lady Cecily, something that doesn’t fit too well and that will bring up the odd dilemma for Enola.

Likewise, the transversal plots of the novel that remain to be resolved is whether Enola’s relationship with her brothers (Sherlock and Mycroft) is resolved and what is the exact role of her mother, Eudoria, who is actively fighting to defend women’s suffrage. in a Victorian England that was beginning to claim rights for women.

These are some data that Netflix has not yet confirmed, this being all the information we have at the moment about the sequel:

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return in the next ‘Enola Holmes’ adventure alongside director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne. This second film is based on Nancy Springer’s saga of books about Sherlock’s sister ”.

