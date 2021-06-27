Everything we know about the third season

The third season of ‘Sex education‘is coming to Netflix this year, and this is all we know about its synopsis, release date and other details. Why ‘Sex Education’ succeeded again in its second season.

Note: This article contains important spoilers for the second season of ‘Sex Education’

Netflix already confirmed at the time that ‘Sex education‘I would be back for a third season, and the fans couldn’t be happier. The series of Laurie nunn It was one of the ten most popular series on the streaming platform since its premiere in 2019, and its pull with viewers remains intact. And he’s going to get a third chance to prove it with Eight new episodes that promise to turn Moordale Institute upside down. This is all you need to know (which we know for now) about the third season of ‘Sex Education’.

Netflix

‘Sex Education’, Season 3: Release Date

Point on the calendar: Netflix has confirmed that the third season of ‘Sex Education’ will arrive in ‘streaming’ next September 17. Wow, the end of summer is going to be a little less sad with the arrival of the new episodes. As usual with the platform, they will arrive simultaneously, so that we can have a good ‘binge-watching’ back to school.

‘Sex Education’, Season 3: Cast

We are clear that the regulars will return: Otis (ESA Mariposa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti gatwa), Maeve (Emma mackey), Aimee (Aimee lou wood), Adam (Connor swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Wave (Patricia allison), Lily (Tanya reynolds), Olivia (Simone ashley), Ruby (Mimi keene), Anwar (Chaneil kular), Steve (Chris jenks), Miss Sands (Rakhee thakrar), Mr Hendricks (Jim Howick) Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Mr Groff (Alistair petrie), Maureen Groff (Samantha spiro), Jackson’s mother, Sofia (Hannah waddingham) and Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), and Remi (James purefoy), among others.

Season two added three new characters: Eric’s now ex-boyfriend, Rahim (Sami Outalbali), the super list Viv (Chinenye ezeudu) and Maeve’s new neighbor, Isaac (George Robinson). Everyone could return, including Rahim since, although Eric leaves him for Adam, he is still a student of Moordale.

Netflix

Among the new signings for the third season are the new director of the Moordale Institute, Hope (Jemima kirke), and also Mr. Groff’s older and more successful brother, Peter Groff (Jason Isaacs). The singer and songwriter also join the cast Dua Saleh, who makes her acting debut as Cal, a gender non-binary student and actress Indra Ové, who plays Anna, Elsie’s adoptive mother.

If we will see again Anne-Marie Duff as Erin, Maeve’s mother, is yet to be seen. They didn’t exactly leave their relationship on good terms. Sean, Maeve’s brother (Edward bluemel) we loved it in season one but haven’t seen it since. Will it make a comeback in the future?

Netflix

Sex Education, Season 3: Synopsis

Laurie Nunn is a master at handling multiple characters and their individual story lines, sharing their struggles and anxieties, and all that we need to continue having in season 3 of ‘Sex Education’.

Let’s go over the story briefly: Ola followed up with Lily and Otis left a voicemail on Maeve’s phone saying “It’s you, it’s always been you. I love you”. But Isaac, who is also in love with Maeve, broke our illusions by erasing Otis’s statement. Season 3 probably starts with Otis thinking that Maeve still doesn’t want anything to do with him after how he behaved at the party. Also, given how shy and antisocial he is, you probably don’t have the courage to ask what’s wrong with you, at least for the first few episodes.

Maeve also has other more pressing problems. He called social services after learning that his mother had used drugs again, worried about the care of her stepsister. He apologizes to Erin, but their relationship is pretty shaken. Eric chooses Adam over Rahim, while young Groff is on his way to becoming a better man, although he has a lot to do.

Netflix

Aimee had a traumatic experience when she was sexually assaulted on the school bus. With the help of Maeve and the other punished girls, in the end she manages to open up to talk about her trauma, trembling, and recognizes what happened to him. It was a difficult development throughout the second season and we hope it will pick up again in the next just as well. Jackson finally begins to think about his mental health. He abandons swimming and his strict sports discipline to become an ordinary boy, to seek a way of life that makes him happier. This resulted in his friendship with Viv, which led to him taking the stage as Romeo in Lily’s adaptation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’. But what does the future hold?

We also learned that Jean is pregnant with Jakob. The plumber asked their relationship for time because he didn’t feel like she was ready for the engagement, but now we don’t know what might happen. Will you hide your condition from you? Will you try to bet on a really stable relationship, without backing down?

Netflix

‘Sex Education’, Season 3: Trailer

We can see the trailer as the release date gets closer, but for now we are left with some of the interviews that FOTOGRAMAS was able to do with the cast before the premiere of its second season, early 2020. Don’t miss the cast telling us what their all-time favorite teen movies are:

The two seasons of ‘Sex Education’ are available on Netflix Spain.

