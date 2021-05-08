Everything we know about the second season of ‘Who Killed Sara?’

The case of the murder of Sara (Ximena Lamadrid) has managed to get the attention of the public of Netflix with Who Killed Sara?. The public experiences the confrontation with the Lazcano family as if it were their own battle. Mexican fiction created by Jose Ignacio Valenzuela He will return this month to continue delving into this unknown.

What is the series about

Who Killed Sara? follows the story of Álex Guzmán, who has served 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister Sara. A crime that he did not commit and for which he was blamed by the Lazcano family. This will make that after his release from prison he will face these in the search for the true culprit, a matter that will become increasingly tricky and that will lead to him discovering things that he would never have imagined.

Release date

The first season of the series arrived on March 24, 2021 on Netflix, from which time it began to conquer the platform’s subscribers. The whodunit will return in its second season on May 19, as the platform announced these days.

Trailer

Kidnappings, pregnancies, high doses of eroticism and a lot of danger star in the new images of the second season, which delve into Sara’s past. The young woman hid many secrets that her brother Álex (Manolo Cardona) will begin to uncover.

Synopsis

The official Netflix synopsis reads as follows: “A mysterious body buried in the courtyard of his house threatens to return Álex Guzmán to prison. At the same time, Álex discovers the true personality of his sister Sara, whom he clearly never met. find the truth and avenge his family? ”

Distribution

The Spanish actor will return to the cast Ginés García Millán as César, the leader of the Lazcano family. He will be accompanied again by his wife Mariana (Claudia Ramirez) and his sons Rodolfo (Alejandro Nones), Jose Maria (Eugenio Siller) and Elisa (Carolina miranda). On the other hand, Manolo Cardona will return as Alex, and Sara (Ximena Lamadrid) will return in flashbacks.

Together with these we will find again in the cast to Luis Roberto Guzmán, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Héctor Jiménez, Andres Baida, Leo Deluglio or Fátima Molina, among others. For its part, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega and Matías Novoa will be the great additions of the new episodes of the second season.