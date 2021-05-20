everything we know about the return of the legendary R4

In 2025, the rebirth of the legendary Renault 4 is expected as a one hundred percent electric car. We review everything we know about the return of this legendary model.

Official poster of the 60th Anniversary of the Renault 4

Throughout this year 2021, the Renault brand is immersed in various acts of celebration and tribute of the 60th Anniversary of the legendary Renault 4 (or commonly referred to as R4 or 4L). In past information, we have already been able to tell you that the signature of the rhombus intended to revitalize some of its iconic models in the coming years and two of those legendary models that will have a new life will be the return of the R5 in 2023 and that of the protagonist of this article, the R4 of the 21st century.

The Final production version of the new Renault R4 is initially scheduled for 2025 and will share many technical genes with the also expected R5. During the last few days, various publications have appeared on the Internet patent images that apparently the French brand itself would have registered on the concept vehicle from which the new and definitive R4 will be derived.

Renault R4 2025 in one of its patent images (Source: Renault)

In the plans of the French firm, the development of a Upcoming R5 as a Popular, All-Electric Powered, Affordable City Car. According to the unofficial information that we have had access to, Renault also plans to double its offer in the segment of urban cars of more contained size and here the R4, with a price that is also much cheaper than the rates that purely electric vehicles are used to today. Some French media even dare to advance a starting price for the next R4 of the 21st century: starting at around 20,000 euros, approximately.

Before the project of the new revitalized automotive icon in the form of an exclusively electric vehicle becomes a reality, Renault intends to introduce the next fall a concept car that will serve as an aesthetic base for the later production model that will finally plow through the streets and highways of a good number of European countries.

The original Renault 4, or R4 for short, was produced between 1961 and 1992 and more than eight million units were sold worldwide..

The designs filed with the European Patent Office could provide an overview of the model. According to such images, his silhouette clearly evokes that of the 4L with its flat engine cover and vertical grille. In the latter it is surrounded by a chrome ring that integrates the round headlights behind a grille. Other interesting details are the flattened wheel arches and the door sill protectors, both elements that would position the car. next R4 very close to the universe of crossover / SUV type vehicles. On the other hand, the rear window that appears in the patent images is represented by a trapezoidal rear pillar. In this same rear area, the headlights with marked vertical shapes are also not unnoticed, faithful to the original model of the last century.

Renault R4 2025 in another of the patent images (Source: Renault)

The future Renault 4 planned for 2025 will be technically based on the new CMF-B EV platform already fully electrified.

As for the official plans of the French firm, the Rhombus brand plans to launch a total of 24 new models and at least ten new fully electric vehicles by 2025. In addition to the models under the Renault brand, there will also be a cAlpine’s fully electric sports rossover based on the CMF-B-EV platform.