Everything we know about the new Volkswagen T7

The seventh generation of the Volkswagen Transporter begins the countdown to its presentation. On May 12 we will finally be able to see what is behind this complete renovation that Volkswagen has been cooking for a long time, and that is The Volkswagen T7 aims to break the mold with a renovation that will affect all sections. Thus, and taking into account that the T7 will be the base of the future California, Multivan, Transporter or Caravelle, it is time to discover the first details of the Volkswagen T7 2021.

New platform and much more technology so that the Volkswagen T7 is very similar to the Golf

The first key point to understand this renewal is the fact that the new T7 will be based on the MQB EVO platform, an architecture that allows Volkswagen to give a important step forward in terms of equipment and technology, something that confirms the intentions of the German manufacturer to make more tourism than ever to its commercial of reference. In the face of the fall from grace of minivans, commercial vehicles have gained interest, improving significantly to match their possibilities to those that we can find in any passenger car.

Starting from this new platform, we can say openly that The Volkswagen T7 will have the Golf 8 as the main reference. And in fact your driving position will be practically identical using the new dual LCD interface with a first 10.25 “panel for the instrument cluster and a second panel of the same size for the multimedia system. This system will offer a wide range of possibilities in terms of customization and connectivity, offering internet connection, OTA software updates, online services and, of course, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As a differential point, this interface will have an important change with respect to what is seen in the Golf, and that is between the screens the transmission control will be located which will be of type shift-by-wire so remove the center console in the first row of seats.

In terms of equipment It will also highlight the deployment in terms of safety systems and driving assistance, finding a new generation of LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with lane assistant and Stop & Go function, autonomous emergency braking, cross traffic alert, 360º camera, etc. Also new will be the new seating system for the second and third rows, a system that promises to offer more possibilities for configuration and exchange of seats. In the engine section, the main bet will continue to be on diesel, and more specifically on the 2.0 TDI block, although also the arrival of a plug-in hybrid and a 100% electric variant is taken for granted. The transmission in any case will be automatic DSG, being able to have an all-wheel drive version to improve traction possibilities on slippery surfaces.

The official presentation of the Volkswagen T7 will take place in mid-June and in the Multivan body. The rest of the variants will be discovered later, with special interest in how the new California will be planned in order to face the rise of camper vans.