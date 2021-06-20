Everything we know about the new series on Disney Plus

The universe of Star wars it only keeps growing and becoming more and more substantial and adult. After the considerable success of the Mandalorian series and now, of the sober Star Wars: The Bad Remittance, the canon begins to have a new tone and depth.

A relief after the uneven path of the most recent trilogy and its complex problems of structure. But the world of series seems to have provided a completely new space for character development and new premises.

In particular, the live action series appears to be the new territory to analyze, re-relevance and debate about the future of the franchise. At least, in the near future, it is evident that Star Wars will have a lot to show for its great little stories.

For now and from the group of series announced by Disney in its day for investors in 2020, only three are in actual production. We tell you at what exact point the process is and when you could see them on the screen.

The Boba Fett Book

The series already had a release date for the end of Mandalorian. In fact, it was the big surprise of the post-credit scene, in which the ad seemed to immediately set the tone for the show. Is about a tour of the outer galaxy. And although little is known about her, the scene showed that it will have an adult tone, much like the story of Din Djarin.

The most interesting with Boba Fett’s book is the fact that it not only recovers one of the most iconic characters from the original saga. It also does so, with a tone very similar to a western that pays tribute to the main references of Star Wars. The program will star Temuera Morrison Y Ming-Na Wen, both reprising their Mandalorian characters. The possible release date will be December 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

After a long and complicated journey, Obi-Wan’s story will finally reach Disney Plus sometime in 2022. The project went through several phases, including the possibility of being a movie and the rewriting of its script. Lastly, with Ewan McGregor himself involved in the production, it took the form of a live-action series.

The decision was considered more than adequate, after analyzing the character’s transit and its relevance in the world of the franchise. After all, Obi-Wan is a central figure to understand the evolution of the work of George Lucas. The character first appeared in 1977 in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), played by Alec Guinness. Later, he was a recurring character in the prequels, in which he also acquired his own weight.

The series, which began main production earlier this year, will take place a decade after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. It was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. On the reappearance of Liam Neeson, in the form of a force ghost, he recently explained in an interview whether or not there is the possibility.

Mandalorian, third season

Star Wars: Mandalorian

To the disappointment of many of the fans, the same Pedro Pascal confirmed that filming has not yet started. And it seems will not do it during this year, which could send the series to premieres in mid-2022.

Of course, it could be a Disney strategy to protect famous series. After all, they will be busy with the first season of The Boba Fett Book and possibly the promotion of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This being the case, it is most likely that Disney try to avoid supersaturation of Star Wars content and dull one of his most important productions.

Also, there are practical problems regarding the advancement of series production. One is the busy schedule of Pedro Pascal, which will star in the long-awaited adaptation of the video game Last of Us in HBO. For Pascal it is a major project to which you are putting in a good amount of time and effort.

Also, Disney’s production capacity appears to be not unlimited, so the delay is rumored to make logistical sense. Recording Obi-Wan Kenobi, for now, is the studio’s priority. Most likely, the Mandalorian will have to be postponed until late 2022 or early 2023. A somewhat controversial decision, but one that certainly allows the path of the live-action Star Wars series. reach an even higher level of relevance and importance.

