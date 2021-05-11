everything we know about the movie

One of the surprises of 2018 was, without a doubt, ‘Venom’, the movie starring Tom Hardy, and that it presented us with one of the most fearsome enemies of ‘Spider-Man’ … without Spider-Man. But Hardy’s charisma, the proposal’s shamelessness, easter-eggs and a small dose of violence, took ‘Venom’ to the box office skies, making almost 900 million, when it was a film destined to pass without pain or glory for the movie theaters.

After the super success of the film, it was not surprising that Sony wanted to continue expanding that universe (even without Spider-Man) and the sequel ended up being confirmed, thus adding to the film about ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto, or to ‘Spider-Man: a new universe’ and its various spin-offs and sequels. Tom Hardy will return to play Eddie Brock, as does Michelle Williams, which has already confirmed its participation in the sequel (will we see ‘She-Venom’ again?).

The film has delayed its premiere (again) but, at least, it already has an official title in Spanish: Venom: There Will Be Carnage.

What is the release date of ‘Venom 2’? And your synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the film? And, most importantly: will we see Spider-Man?





‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ Release Date

Until recently, ‘Venom 2’ was going to be released in October 2020, but the Covid-19 crisis delayed the premiere date by almost a year, until June 2, 2021. Now, again, the date has been moved again to not coincide with the same time as the new installment of ‘Fast and Furious’. Thus, the sequel to ‘Venom’ will hit the billboard on October 8.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ Synopsis

‘Venom’ ends with Eddie Brock and the Symbiote deciding not to get into trouble, except if they have to face some villain. Eddie reconciles, in that way, with the character of Michelle Williams, and regains his job as a journalist. And that’s where we find the possible starting point for ‘Venom 2’.

In the post-credits scene, we find the character of Tom Hardy visiting a mysterious murderer in a state jail, and he turns out to be one of the most bloodthirsty villains of ‘Spider-Man’, who is also a symbiote: the villain Cletus Kasady (‘Carnage’), with the face of Woody Harrelson. The actor is already confirmed to give life to the famous murderer who, according to his story in the comics, will join another symbiote and adopt the name Carnage, or Matanza in its Spanish version.

The new rumor is that we could see Tom holland making a special cameo as Spider-Man. Since the news broke that the spider-man was out of the MCU in the summer, it has become clear that Sony wants to bet on its own universe and, apparently, Spider-Man may be a key player. Especially after leaking that Tom Holland recorded a cameo in ‘Venom’ and Marvel decided to eliminate him.

We will also see I scream like one of the new villains in the movie, rumored to be Naomie Harris.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ Cast

Tom Hardy, Despite having freaked out about the movie during the promotion, it will be in this sequel. He himself said that everyone was ready for it to be a movie and that’s it, but due to the success, it was logical that it would return. Michelle Williams has also confirmed her participation in the sequelas she made it clear during the promotion that she would be delighted to be working with the same team again.

Sony Pictures

Woody Harrelson, who plays Carnage in a short cameo, should be the main villain of this second installment that has already begun to write Kelly marcel, scriptwriter of the first part.

The big question now is: will we see Tom Holland in the movie? Will we see Jared Leto? Naomie harris is another actress who has entered the cast.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ Director

‘Venom 2’ was originally going to be directed by Ruben fleischer, director of the first part, but due to scheduling problems (he is immersed in ‘Zombieland 2: kill and finish’), he has left the project, being replaced by Andy Serkis (yes, yes, the same Gollum), who already directed ‘Breathe’ with Andrew Garfield, or ‘Mowgli’ for Netflix, in addition to having been an assistant director in the trilogy of ‘The Hobbit’.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ Trailer

You can enjoy the trailer at the head of this news, in addition to this small teaser in which we discover the final title.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ Poster

Sony Pictures

