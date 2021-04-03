everything we know about the HBO adaptation

‘The Last of Us’ announces the date and location of its filming Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to star in ‘The Last of Us’

One of the best-selling games in recent Playstation history is’The last of us‘, a post-apocalyptic story in which nature takes revenge on humans by launching a deadly virus. He has just released his second installment (which has broken all sales records), and a film adaptation has long been rumored. In fact, Sam Raimi was attached to the project for a long time.

But HBO appeared and the plans changed: now the film was becoming a series, with the creator of Chernobyl as a showrunner. In this article we will update all the news of this highly anticipated adaptation.

‘The Last of Us’ Release Date

For now there is no definite release date. The creators have stated that they would begin work on the adaptation of the series once the second installment of the video game had been released, and that day was June 19, 2020.

It was recently announced that filming would begin on July 5, 2021 and last until June 8, 2022. A tremendously long production date, which heralds a large investment and, perhaps, the shooting of several seasons simultaneously. . However, we also know that the series will be seen released until 2023.

‘The Last of Us’ Synopsis

It is not yet clear whether only the first game or both that have been released will be adapted. But having delayed the pre-production of the project to wait for the launch of ‘The Last of Us II’ makes us think that it will be a mixture of both stories with new ramifications and characters. The main story is as follows:

Twenty years after a plague decimated civilization, the survivors cling to life in harsh quarantine zones. Outside, fierce infected and ruthless human bandits await them. For Joel, day to day usually consists of going about his business, but when he is tasked with accompanying young Ellie in search of the Fireflies, a resistance group, both will put their will to survive to the limit.

‘The Last of Us’ Cast

Those chosen to give life to Joel and Ellie have been Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which curiously were part of the great cast of ‘Game of Thrones’. In addition, Pascal has become one of the most sought-after actors of the moment in Hollywood after the success of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney + and the productions ‘Superchildren’ on Netflix and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in the DC universe.

‘The Last of Us’ Director

Johan Renck, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman They will be in charge of carrying out the adaptation of the video game. While Renck and Mazin are the creators behind the series’Chernobyl‘, Druckman is the original screenwriter for the game.

Also, the Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, who received rave reviews in 2019 with ‘A Great Woman (Beanpole)’, will direct the pilot episode that could determine the fate of the project.

‘The Last of Us’ Video Games

The video games were released by the Naughty Dog company:

‘The Last of Us’ Trailer

For now there is no trailer for the series of ‘The Last of Us’ but we leave you one of the first video game of the saga.

‘The Last of Us’ Screenshots

For now there are no images of the series of ‘The Last of Us’

