Everything we know about the ‘Friends’ reunion for HBO Max

There are several film and television premieres that have inevitably been affected by the pandemic, being delayed several times. Among them, the long-awaited reunion of the Friends actors, Friends: The Reunion, in HBO Max.

Ever since the six most television friends said goodbye 17 years ago, fans have hoped they would return to the screen. In fact, the 25th anniversary celebration The premiere of Friends showed, among other things, that the phenomenon was still alive.

Therefore, when HBO Max and the cast confirmed in February of last year that their reunion was already a reality, followers of the sitcom that changed TV history began to tear off the calendar, some more than expected due to the global pandemic. Now that we can confirm that Friends: The Reunion will hit HBO Max on May 27, We review everything we know about this special.

What

The sextet of Central perk He left our lives long ago, but we have not managed to forget them. Nostalgia for the series extends even to viewers who were discovering it for the first time in Netflix or some other platform. Thus, resorting to this nostalgia was a mine to be exploited and HBO Max, a streaming platform that debuted in the US in May 2020, needed such a mine.

Scene from ‘Friends’

Two years ago, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively anticipated that the creators of the series David Crane and Marta Kauffman, as well as the original cast (Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston), they were in talks with the service to hold a special meeting “Unscripted”.

The idea was to film this meeting that would accompany and strengthen not only the relaunch of the famous sitcom on this platform (which would have paid 425 million dollars for the rights to this fiction), but also the arrival of HBO Max in the US.

Despite the truth economic disagreement Initially between the interested parties, finally the negotiations were channeled. HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Bob greenblatt was the most interested in this happening, since the reunion of these protagonists it was an ideal way to gain subscribers.

Who is it

In addition to the protagonists, the special will feature guest stars and old acquaintances from the series. The list of special guests is headed Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and the South Korean k-pop group BTS. There are many more, coming from the most varied fields: the ex-footballer David Beckham, the presenter James Corden, the activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the supermodels Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne or the tv stars Mindy kaling (The Office) and Kit harington (Game of Thrones).

As for the actors and actresses belonging to the Friends universe, they will not miss this appointment Maggie wheeler (the unbearable Janice), James Michael Tyler (the hapless Gunther, owner of Central Perk), Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (the Gellers, parents of Monica and Ross), Reese Witherspoon (Jill, Rachel’s sister), Tom Selleck (Richard, Monica’s memorable ex), Thomas Lennon (Ranall, Joey’s ‘identical twin’) or Larry hankin (the neighbor known as Mr. Heckles).

How

Throughout these last years, the six main actors agreed in their disinterest in getting involved in a sequel series. In fact, the meeting held in 2016 in honor of James burrows (series director) couldn’t even bring all the actors back, Perry being absent.

However, the long-awaited reunion has finally developed and the six cast members will return in this television special produced by Kauffman and Crane, in which They will recreate mythical scenes and will remember their passage through the series, as well as anecdotal situations or the impact it had on their careers. The actors also act as executive producers.

Where

The special was made in the original set of the series, Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank. It was said that each of the interpreters would charge $ 2.5 million for participating in the event, which gives a good account of the ambitions deposited in space.

“I found out about Friends when I was at a very early stage of preparation.”, counted Kevin Reilly, HBO Max content manager: “I had the opportunity to work on the show years later, enjoying how it captured viewers generation after generation.”

“It debuted in an era where friends (and audiences) were gathering in front of television in real time, and we believe this comeback will capture that same spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

When

HBO Max was scheduled to arrive in May 2020 with this special in which the stars of the famous 90s series would reflect on the phenomenon and talk about their experience in the filming from 1994 to 2004.

The Friends reunion had been rumored since WarnerMedia took over the streaming rights to the series, snatching them from Netflix and planning to have all ten seasons in May of last year. However, the COVID-19 crisis caused the production of the special to be postponed. Finally, This year they were able to shoot the reunion, which will hit HBO Max on May 27. Of course, it will not be available on HBO Spain, so we will have to wait for the platform to arrive in our country before the end of 2021.

Why

On September 22, 1994, six friends in their twenties sharing coffees, affairs and confidences in Greenwich Village arrived on TV with the episode The one about when Monica gets a roommate. It was the first time that we saw them dance in front of a fountain to the sound of “So no one told you life was gonna be this way …”.

Then Central Perk and the voice of Monica (Cox): “There is nothing to tell, he is a co-worker.” By his side, Joey (LeBlanc), Chandler (Perry) and Phoebe (Kudrow) sitting on that brown sofa. Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (a soggy girlfriend Aniston) would soon join in on this adventure of canned laughter. We were all there, them and 22 million viewers glued to the screen.

It was 10 years and 236 episodes. A lifetime in that Warner Bros. Friends studio 24 was not only one of the most beloved series of the 90s, it had an impact on popular culture at the time. The girls imitated the hair of Jennifer Aniston, known as The Rachel. The spectators repeated the best phrases of the series. There was no station where it did not sound I’ll Be There for You from The Rembrandts. Without it, there would have been no Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother or The Big Bang Theory. Not to mention their Thanksgiving chapters …

Friends is probably one of the most anticipated meetings for series fans around the world. The sitcom was a milestone, a television revolution that, 27 years after its premiere, continues to attract new viewers without the need to talk about tweets, WhatsApp or Tinder. A series with six friends who, as they always promised, are still there for us.

Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max.