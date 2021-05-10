Everything we know about the franchise revival

After 15 broadcast seasons, 337 episodes and three spin-offs – ‘CSI: Miami’, ‘CSI: New York’ and ‘CSI: Cyber’ – the most famous crime franchise on television will return to the small screen with a revival titled ‘CSI: Vegas’. Although the idea was to launch it coinciding with the twentieth anniversary of the premiere of the original, at the end of last year, the paralysis of the industry caused by the pandemic prevented the launch, which is scheduled to take place throughout this year.

The new episodes will feature some of the most beloved actors in the ‘CSI’ universe. Among them, and according to TV Line, we will see Paul guilfoyle, which gave life to Captain Jim Brass for more than 300 episodes and that, for now, will only appear in two chapters of the new series. We will also see William petersen like Gil Grissom; Jorja fox, again in the skin of Sara Sidle; and Wallace langham, who will reprise the role of David Hodges.

But this new installment, conceived as the beginning of a new series per se, will also incorporate new faces. At the moment, they are confirmed Jamie McShane (SEAL Team), Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med), Mel rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker).

“I’m excited to bring back the CSI franchise to all of our fans who have been so loyal to us all these years.”explains producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “And being back in Las Vegas, where it all started more than 20 years ago, makes it even more special. We enjoy working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming Billy, Jorja and Wallace back as they join a new group of talented actors. ”

And while not many details about the plot have been revealed, this is the first official synopsis we have: “Faced with an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

