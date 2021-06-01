everything we know about the event, with dates, conferences, schedules, news and how to follow it

After a year of guesswork and after an edition suspended due to Covid-19, E3 2021 has ended up being revealed as an edition in which there will only be virtual events (It is therefore called the Electronic Entertainment Experience), and freely accessible to anyone with an internet connection. We have compiled some of the questions and doubts that remain to be answered a couple of weeks before the event, so that you have all the necessary information at hand.

These are all the data on the 2021 edition of E3, which will take place from June 12 to 15.

How can I follow E3 this year?

Presentations and events can be followed from the official channels of the ESA (Entertainment Software Association, organizer of the event). A mobile app will also be active where notifications and calls will arrive. Everything will be completely free.

Also, Extra Life, 3D Games and Millenium They are official partners of the event and will have more and better information through their websites and its Twitch channels and other networks, with exclusives and exhaustive monitoring of all presentations.

These are the official channels:

Who will be at E3?

They have confirmed their attendance Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros., Koch Media, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Gearbox Entertainment, Verizon, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Binge, and XSEED Games. Each one will, quite possibly, broadcast its own events on its own official channels.

Who will not be at E3?

Undoubtedly, the most notable absence is that of Sony, which already announced last year that it would not attend before the event was canceled.. We may see a special State of Play from the company. Other big names that will be missing will be Konami (due to scheduling problems), EA (which organizes its own conference on July 22 with Codemasters) and Stadia. Activision Blizzard, Sega and, of course, Devolver Digital remain to be confirmed.

When are the E3 conferences?

These are the most significant companies that have confirmed their attendance, and when they will present their news (all hours are Spanish).

Ubisoft

Its traditional Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for June 12 at 9:00 p.m.. News of ‘Far Cry 6’ and ‘Rainbow Six Parasite’ are expected, of which we have been receiving news for a long time. There is also expected to be more news about games that have hardly been talked about, such as ‘Skull & Bones’ and ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’.

Xbox and Bethesda

This year is the first E3 in which Bethesda is part of Microsoft, so the conference will be joint. An hour and a half of news that will begin on the 13th at 7:00 p.m.

Limited Run Games

The company specialized in special editions of games in physical format will present its novelties on June 14 at 10 pm. They have already announced that they will present 25 new editions of video games only for the most devoted of analog formats.

What are the most anticipated releases of the year?

Of course, everyone will have their most anticipated releases, but these are some of the most notable.

Microsoft and Bethesda: 2021 is also a special date for Xbox, which turns 20 (and with it, also ‘Halo’, which suggests that ‘Halo Infinite’ will be well covered at the event). ‘Age of Empires 4’, the new ‘Psychonauts’ or the latest Game Pass news may be some of the highlights. On the other hand, Bethesda could present news from ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ and ‘Starfield’.

Nintendo: We are celebrating the 35th anniversary of ‘Zelda’ and ‘Metroid’, and the 25th of ‘Pokémon’, so it would be convenient to talk about all the projects linked to these franchises. Rumors of a new Nintendo Switch are becoming more and more insistent, so if they are correct, we will surely know a lot more about the console at E3.

Capcom: The new remake of ‘Resident Evil 4′ in virtual reality has us in suspense, but there is more: contributions to the same franchise already announced as’ RE: Verse ‘,’ Monster Hunter Stories 2 ‘and the expected return of’ Ace Attorney ‘.

Square Enix: Still without a confirmed conference, they have warned that there will be several announcements, although no more has been said. ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ and ‘Forspoken’ sound strong. And it would be convenient for them to take a spin with new ads or a radical turn to ‘Marvel’s Avengers’.

Warner: A multitude of franchises from the cinema, starting with the increasingly revalued DC Universe, which promises great games with Rocksteady’s ‘Suicide Squad’ and with ‘Gotham Knights’. And while the Harry Potter open-world RPG is delayed, it could do with some new data to satisfy curiosity.

Activision Blizzard: Data is expected on a new ‘Call of Duty’ and, of course, the ‘Diablo 4’. The company no longer moves as much interest with its multiplatform titles as it once did, so it may be limited to entering Microsoft’s conference with announcements.