Everything we know about season three

The second season of ‘The Boys’ just ended, but Amazon was so confident in its savage superheroes that it’s been a long time since renewed for a third installment. What Seth Rogen, executive producer of the series, stated at Comic-Con: At Home in July, the reason why ‘The Boys’ has returned and will return are their fans:

“Because this series has fans and people like you see it, they have renewed it. If you like ‘The Boys’, you have more. Thank God.”

We have not yet recovered from that ending, from that Patriot scene that has much more crumb than it seems and, of course, we have to analyze everything that has given us that surprise ending (which we have already analyzed more and better here to don’t spoil you) But what does the future hold for super Vought, Butcher, Kimiko and company? This is all we know.

‘The Boys 3’: Release Date

As always, the approximate release date can be guessed right taking into account the date of the start of filming. However, in the current pandemic panorama, even this becomes a chimera since no one ensures that, even if it starts, it is not interrupted for months. If we had to bet, and with the ideal conditions for production, by the end of 2021 it could reach Amazon.

Rogen himself said at Comic-Con that “it is anyone’s guess” to put some fear with a “hopefully sometime in this decade.” However, let’s not panic, your showrunner Eric Kripke He was more optimistic and assured that they are already working on it:

We are working hard in the (virtual) writers room. We are saddened to say that the world has given us too much material. We hope to shoot in early 2021, but that depends on the virus.

The first season arrived in July 2019, and the second season this September 4, 2020, so in the best case it would be after the summer of 2021.

‘The Boys 3’: Cast

One person who is sure to appear in season three is Jensen Ackles from ‘Supernatural’. Will take on the role of Soldier Boy, “the original superhero” who fought in WWII and became “the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades.”

Eric Kripke, also creator of ‘Supernatural’, stated:

As Soldier Boy, the first superhero, Ackles will bring a lot of humor, pathos, and tension to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again and bring a little ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys’.

It has also been confirmed as a novelty this season to Katia Winter as Little Nina, the extremely short Russian mob boss who, in the comics, worked as a scientist for Vought. We do not yet know how important its presence will be in this new stretch of history, but it will certainly give a lot to talk about.

In addition to the probable cameo of Jeffrey dean morgan (Negan in ‘The Walking Dead’), the rest of the cast will be the same as always: Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin moriarty (Starlight), Antony starr (Patriot), Chace crawford (Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz alonso (Marvin), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen fukuhara (Kimiko) and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar). After the end, yes, it will be necessary to see if it returns Aya Cash (Stormfront) and in what state.

We could also see back to Love sausage, the superhero with a super penis that we have seen in the second season of ‘The Boys’ and that has caused a sensation among fans.

‘The Boys 3’: Plot

Speaking with GamesRadar, Rogen stated that “Erik has an ending in mind that he likes and is working on”. From there we don’t know anymore. After the epic end of season 2 we can already think about where the shots will go in the third. The original superhero Soldier Boy, it has to matter. However, the main thing has to be Hughie and his new job with the senator and mass murderer? Victoria Neuman. Could this super become president of the USA? Hughie is probably starting to smell something about his true identity this season. Meanwhile, we assume that their relationship with Starlight will be strengthened, since nothing prevents them from being together in the light of day.

We will have to see how Carnicero once again forms a team, this time official, to watch over the super, no longer motivated by Becca. Also how Marvin’s wife takes his absence since, in the end, we only see the reunion with his daughter. As for Kimiko and Frenchie, will they remain friends or will they finally take the plunge? With the return of A-Train and the question of whether Stormfront and, above all, Dark Black will recover, in Vought the main doubt is in Patriot. Although we dismissed him masturbating over the city (a scene that was eliminated from the first season and that has crept into this second), he has been left without a girlfriend and without a son, in addition to accepting blackmail so as not to lose popularity. His future is the main unknown of the series and it will surely be his main argument soon.

‘The Boys 3’: Trailer and images

With the filming of the third season still without beginning it is impossible that there are any type of images and trailers. When ‘The Boys 3’ gives us some visual content, here you will find it.

