everything we know about season four

The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ It triumphed last year on Netflix, and if you’ve done like the other 20 million subscribers on the platform, you’ve probably already succumbed to the new eight episodes by now and are ready for more. Yes OK ‘Stranger Things 3’ He left us with some questions, especially after his post credits scene, today we bring a little information about the next season. What will happen in this fourth installment? When will it see the light? We answer these and other questions below.

‘Stranger Things 4’: Release date and episodes



According to the platform, the show’s third season was the most popular premiere the streaming service has ever had. On top of that, both producer Shawn Levy and the creators Matt and Ross Duffer They’ve already talked about a possible fourth season in the past. It seemed that everything was ready to send us this new installment in 2020; However, the arrival of the pandemic with the consequent stoppage in filming has prevented the team from complying with the timing. For now, we still do not know the release date of ‘Stranger Things 4’ but, As confirmed by Finn Wolfhard, it won’t be until 2022.

Through the account of Twitter Stranger Writers It was confirmed that in June the nine chapters of this season they were finished. About the episodes we know that the first of them is call to “The Hellfire Club”, while the second and third will have a lot to do with time…

The only graphic clue we have was the one provided by the series’ official twitter account with an enigmatic photograph of a pendulum clock accompanied by the legend “Meanwhile in the inverted world”, it is only a matter of time before Netflix confirms the date premiere. We’ll be alert.

With this mysterious image some fans wondered if the numbers that appear on the clapperboard “9 8.19 79” is an allusion to a trip in time by Hopper, who would go back to 1979 (the year his daughter died), or if they are a release date: August 19?

‘Stranger Things 4‘: Not just Hawkins

The end of ‘Stranger Things 3’ meant many changes in the lives of the protagonists, especially in that of Eleven, who ends up going to live outside of Hawkins with the Byers. Does this mean that Hawkins will cease to be the central point where everything happens in a fourth installment? Where have they gone to live? It seems that the universe of ‘Stranger Things’ is going to extend outside the margins of Hawkins, and his first teaser trailer proves it.

In fact, we will have Russian landscapes at some point. Because we don’t know exactly where that Demogorgon that we saw in the final sequence, but it may be a pretty sketchy experiment on the part of the Russians, who have Jim hopper (David Harbor) in a kind of gulag. Because he is alive, of course. And we hope you come back soon.

‘Stranger Things 4’: Cast (and cameos)

We can clearly expect most of the main characters from the previous season to return in season 4:

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) David Harbor (Hopper) Millie Bobby Brown (El)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler)

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)

Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler) Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) Maya Hawke (Robin)

In addition, actor Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman, the journalist fan of conspiracy theories) will be a regular in this new installment according to Deadline. We also hope to see again Cary Elwes as the corrupt mayor of Hawkins or Paul Reiser as the former head of the Hawkins laboratory, Sam Owens. But who we take for definitively dead is Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

Nor will they be missing cameos. The Duffer brothers have not hesitated to provide us with some other details about this long-awaited season, having revealed to Deadline that this season will have a guest star special.

“We have a couple of special cameos this year. It’s a really fun way to meet one of your idols. You know, you write a role for them and ask them if they want to.”

One of the first confirmed signings is that of Joel stoffer (‘Agents of SHIELD’) with a character yet to be confirmed.

‘Stranger Things 4’: Ttrailer and images



It has been through the social networks of the streaming platform that, under the text “From Russia with love”, We can take a first look at what awaits us in the new season. In the video in question we see a group of people in what appears to be a forced labor area of ​​a gulag, the Soviet prison system, and where one in particular stands out: Jim hopper (David Harbor), so the theory that he was actually alive seems to be confirmed:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Regarding images, it is still too early to have graphic material; However, with the filming we got the occasional leak like this one, which confirms that the boys have grown up and now wear other toupees and outfits:

‘Stranger Things 4: Last Season?

In an interview in 2017 with New York Magazine, the Duffers stated that “we are thinking of doing only four seasons.” Since then, both Levy and they have commented with media such as Entertainment Weekly that there is the possibility of a fifth and final installment. So based on what these three have been saying, it seems that if the fourth is not the last, there will only be one more trip back to Hawkins, which one of its protagonists seems to support.

